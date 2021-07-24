Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 4,159.2 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market was valued at US$ 2,755.9 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 4,159.2 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Antimicrobial resistance is developed due to inaccurate diagnosis of infectious disease, lack of effective treatment guidelines and non-adherence to treatment regime. Primary healthcare centers of both developed and developing nations are teeming grounds for superbug infection. Microbiologists are working diligently to understand the disease etiology pertaining to antimicrobial resistance and develop broad spectrum antibiotics to treat microbial infections.

Test and kits are currently leading the product segment for antimicrobial susceptibility test market owing to features such as technical innovative products with easy interpretation and quick turnaround time related to diagnosis. Culture media is gaining huge traction from biotechnology and agro based industries to persevere colonies of healthy bacteria.

In the present scenario disk diffusion method are ruling the method segment for antimicrobial susceptibility test market. The positive growth is attributed to features such as its ability and sensitivity to determine the therapeutic efficacy of antibiotics against t different strains of bacteria and rampant growth in epidemiology studies throughout the globe. Broth dilution method will garner impressive growth during the forecast period on account of rising demand from food industry to detect microbial infections pertaining to E.Coli and Enterococcus.

Antibacterial tests are reigning the test segment for antimicrobial susceptibility test market. Rising prevalence of bacterial infection and increasing demand from food and agriculture industry generate tremendous demand for antibacterial test. Antiparasitic tests are gaining prominence on account of health burden caused by vector borne diseases such as malaria, dengue & encephalitis and burgeoning requirement of effective vaccines as preventive measures against parasitic infections.

Clinical diagnosis is leading the application segment for antimicrobial susceptibility test market. Rampant growth in clinical laboratories worldwide and increasing and positive government intervention regarding early disease screening drive the clinical diagnosis market growth. Drug discovery & development will register impressive growth during the forecast period on account of need of new generation antibiotics to curb antimicrobial resistance and flourishing research center and academia.

North America is dominating the regional segment for antimicrobial susceptibility test market. The parameters for the supremacy of North America are flourishing food and agro industries and effective guidelines pertaining to early screening and treatment pertaining to infectious disease. In Europe the presence of key players such as bioMerieux, Merck Group and Becton Dickinson & company etc. drive the antimicrobial susceptibility market growth. Asia Pacific will grow at a steady pace on account of rising prevalence of infectious disease and increasing public health awareness regarding superbug infection.

Pharmaceutical companies providing diagnostic kits for antimicrobial susceptibility test are Alifax Holding S.p.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMerieux, Biotron Healthcare, Becton Dickinson & Company, Danaher Corporation, HiMedia, Laboratories, Merck Group, Synbiosis and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

• Rising prevalence of microbial infection and looming threat of superbug infection

• Burgeoning requirement of broad spectrum antibiotics to prevent antimicrobial infection

• Increasing public health awareness and rampant growth in clinical laboratories throughout the globe

The Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product (2016-2026; US$ Mn) By Method (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Test (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Application (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

