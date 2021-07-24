Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 3,602.1 Mn By 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Allergy Immunotherapy Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the Allergy Immunotherapy market was valued at USD 1,499.0 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 3,602.1 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Allergy is commonly found and immunotherapy is currently in high demand as preventive treatment against substances such as grass pollens, house dust mites and bee venom. Immunotherapy is carried out by providing high doses of allergen to patient who is allergic and results in gradual decrease in the sensitivity of body’s immune system. Immunotherapy is effectively used to reduce the inflammation that characterizes asthma & rhinitis. Allergen immunotherapy is very efficient specifically in case of in patients suffering with IgE-mediated disease that possess limited allergy spectrum. Due to seasonal pollinosis in patients, immunotherapy is preferred in allergic asthma and allergic rhinoconjunctivitis treatment. Thus, allergy immunotherapy market will grow significantly in the near future due to rising prevalence and awareness related to allergies in people, and people suffering with allergy are preferring treatment that provides long-term benefit.

In 2017, allergic rhinitis accounted for the largest market share due to key market drivers such as increasing public awareness related to the allergic rhinitis, and immunotherapy is currently highly preferred therapy against allergic rhinitis. According to WebMD, global prevalence of allergic rhinitis is increasing and study suggests that approximately 40% of children and 10% to 30% of adults are affected. Highest prevalence of severe allergic rhinitis was identified in children and specifically in regions such as Africa & Latin America. Thus, increasing prevalence of allergic rhinitis and growing demand for prolonged relief from patients is assisting the demand for allergy immunotherapy in the near future.

Europe was identified as the largest allergy immunotherapy market in 2017 due to increasing prevalence of allergy disorders, high awareness related to allergy treatment & management in public, and advancement in the research & development of allergy immunotherapy. According to World Health Organization (WHO), allergic rhinitis affects 23-30% of patients in Europe. Thus, Europe allergy immunotherapy expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Market Competition Assessment:

The growth of allergy immunotherapy is at gradual rate and key companies are strategizing to develop allergy immunotherapy that will provide efficient and cost-effective products. The major companies present in the allergy immunotherapy market are Holister Stier, Leti, WOLW Pharma, Aimmune Therapeutics, ALK-Abello A/S, Stallergenes Greer, Allergopharma, DBV Technologies, Allergy Therapeutics, Biomay AG, HAL Allergy Group, Circassia, and Merck KGaA, among others.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing prevalence of allergy disorders assisting the growth of allergy immunotherapy

Incessant technological advancements in the allergy immunotherapy and mounting demand for long-term relief against allergy

Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing allergy immunotherapy market with its developing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing public awareness related to allergy immunotherapy

Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) was identified as the largest allergy immunotherapy market throughout the forecast period

Browse the full report Allergy Immunotherapy Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/allergy-immunotherapy-market

The Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Allergy Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Treatment Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the allergy immunotherapy market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for allergy immunotherapy?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the allergy immunotherapy market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global allergy immunotherapy market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the allergy immunotherapy market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com