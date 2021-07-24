Rapid growth in Infrastructure Encouraging the Demand for Heavy-duty Tires

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Heavy-duty Tires Market (by Application: Construction & Mining, Industrial Equipment, Agricultural and Forestry Equipment; by Distribution Channel: OEM and Aftermarket; by Sales Channel: Direct Retail & Online Retail) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2026”, the heavy-duty tires market registered market value of US$ 18.6 Bn in 2017 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights:

Growth in the infrastructure industry across the globe and especially in developing region of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America has certainly driven the need for construction and other heavy equipment. As this equipment works in hostile conditions, frequent replacement of consumable parts such as tires is a common phenomenon and therefore, the market for heavy-duty tires is growing with a considerable rate and expected to grow even further in coming years. Besides tires for construction equipment, tires for other heavy equipment including mining equipment, industrial equipment, and forestry equipment are also experiencing considerable growth in past few years. However, proliferation of mechanized farming has considerably boosted the demand for tire of agricultural equipment such as tractors and harvesters. Consequently, growth in off high-way and heavy-duty automotive and equipment are complementing the growth for new as well as aftermarket tires market and projected to grow with a notably throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Competitive Insights:

The research analysis covers exhaustive analysis of leading heavy-duty tires manufacturers including Bridgestone Corporation, Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), Continental Tires, Cavi Elettrici e Affini Torino (CEAT), Titan Tire Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA (Michelin), Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., Hankook Tire, The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, Xuzhou Armour Rubber Company, Ltd., Trelleborg Wheel Systems Czech Republic (Mitas), MAITECH TIRE SRL, and Apollo Tyres Ltd. Heavy-duty tire market is highly fragmented however, the market is dominated by few of the most prominent players including Bridgestone Corporation and Michelin. Major heavy-duty tire manufacturers are consistently upgrading their existing product and are involved in developing new product for special equipment and applications. The companies are incorporating different business strategies depending on the regional nature of the market. For instance, these companies revised their product prices in developing region of Asia Pacific and Latin America. However, the companies are introducing new and special purpose tires in developed region of North America and Europe. These companies face fierce competition with their rivals to claim their dominance on the biggest market of Asia Pacific.

The complete report is available at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/heavy-duty-tires-market

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the heavy duty tires market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for heavy duty tires?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the heavy duty tires market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global heavy duty tires market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the heavy duty tires market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com