Modernizing Mainframe and IT integration Enabling Revenues and Opportunities in Mainframe Services Segment

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Mainframe Market (By Product Type (Z Systems, GS 21 Series and Others), By End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Defense & Government, Retail, Public Utilities, and Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2019 – 2029”, the global mainframe market is expected to witness a growth of 3.3% CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

The global mainframe market reached US $2900 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach about US $3358 in 2029 growing at a moderate CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2021. Mainframe computers, created in the early 1940’s were designed for managing high volumes of data processing and business transactions. At present, for more than 40 years, mainframes have incessantly developed to meet the numerous challenges related to data processing. Mainframes assure reliability, availability and scalability of processes

The pandemic impacted the mainframe market adversely. The revenues of mainframe evidenced an increment of over 60% in the sales of key market players’ financial data in 2019, however, the sales showed a significant drop during the pandemic (2020). The pandemic has introduced the need to manage businesses remotely in a cost-effective way. This led the new businesses to finalize on cloud to meet their dynamic needs.

Based on the product segment, the mainframe market is categorized as Z systems, GS Series and Others. The Z systems contributed the highest to the market revenues in 2020 and is also expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is due to significant adoption of IBM mainframe solutions across various verticals such as banking, healthcare and so on. Based on the end user vertical the market is segmented as BFSI, Healthcare, defense and government, retail, public utilities and others. The BFSI led the market in revenue generation in 2020 due to increased demand to deal with real time transactions, need for reliable systems to deal with complex calculations and requirement for efficient storage platforms. Other end users that include telecom, manufacturing industries, airlines and so on remained as the second largest market in 2020, due to vastness of application across various segments, especially in emerging economies.

In terms of geography, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW. North America accounts for the largest revenues summing up to $1100 Mn in 2020. North America holds the largest pool of existing customer base, which are in need of software and services that can allow their mainframe architecture to integrate with cloud infrastructure. Europe remains the second largest market in 2020. Stringent regulation with respect to data privacy and security is the biggest driver for mainframe market in Europe.

Major players in the mainframe market include IBM, Fujitsu Ltd, Atos SE, BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Unisys Corporation, Vantara Corporation, LzLabs GmbH, Redcentric plc, ViON Corporation, and others. These players are progressively aiming on distinguishing their service offerings through clear and unique value propositions to sustain, succeed and stay competitive. Partnerships and new product developments continue to be the major strategies espoused by the key players to gain an edge over others.

