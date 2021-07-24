Commercial Vehicle AEBS Market: Current Status, In-depth Analysis and Forecast Outlook 2027

The analysts forecast the global commercial vehicle aebs market to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the period 2021-2027.

AEBS is an active safety system that is integrated into vehicles for automatic braking without driver intervention. AEBS helps avoid collisions with other vehicles or pedestrians. AEBS in commercial vehicles consists of a camera and radar that detects oncoming obstacles and warns the driver. It also automatically applies the brakes. AEBS is used for LCV and HCV.

The Commercial Vehicle AEBS key players in this market include:

General Motors

Monroe Brakes

Continental

Robert Bosch

Delphi Technologies

Intel

Autoliv

ZF Friedrichshafen

By Type, the market is primarily split into

Hardware

Software

By Application, this report covers the following segments

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Commercial Vehicle AEBS industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Commercial Vehicle AEBS Market Report

1. What was the Commercial Vehicle AEBS Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Commercial Vehicle AEBS Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Commercial Vehicle AEBS Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Commercial Vehicle AEBS market.

The market share of the global Commercial Vehicle AEBS market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Commercial Vehicle AEBS market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Commercial Vehicle AEBS market.

