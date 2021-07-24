Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Devices Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Growth Insight, and Future Forecast – 2027

The Global Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Devices Market estimated at US$30.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2021-2027.
A gastrointestinal endoscopy device is a medical device used to perform diagnostic and therapeutic interventions within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. It is a minimally invasive procedure for observing ulcers, bleeding in the digestive tract, abnormal growth of the colon, and other abdominal and gastrointestinal conditions.
Market Segments
By Type
- GI Videoscopes
- ERCP
- Hemostasis Devices
- Capsule Endoscopy
- Biopsy Devices
- Other
By Application
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Others
Key Players
- Medtronic
- Boston Scientific
- Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)
- KARL STORZ
- Olympus
- Stryker Corporation
- Braun Melsungen
- Applied Medical
Scope of the Report
The research study analyzes the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Devices industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Devices Market Report
1. What was the Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Devices Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
2. What will be the CAGR of the Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Devices Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Devices Market was the market leader in 2020?
5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Devices market.
- The market share of the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Devices market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Devices market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Devices market.
