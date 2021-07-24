Global Micro Battery Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The global micro battery market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26% during 2021-2027. A micro battery is known as a thin film battery in which two or more electrochemical cells are combined. These cells can convert chemical energy into electrical energy. It is a small cell composed of metal parts to protect the body from damage to wires or circuits. Lightweight, flexible and compact, this battery offers several advantages, including convenience, fit to any product according to shape and size, providing personalized service to customers without loss of efficiency.

The Micro Battery Market key players in this market include:

Duracell

Murata Manufacturing

VARTA AG

Energizer

Maxell (Hitachi)

Toshiba

Panasonic

Seiko Instruments Inc

Renata Batteries (Swatch Group)

GP Batteries

EVE Energy

By Type

LR (Alkaline)

SR (Silver Oxide)

CR (Lithium)

Othersr

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Medical Equipment

Industrial Control

Others

