Automotive Fastener Market Global Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast – 2021 to 2027

Automotive Fastener Market is projected to rise at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles, growing demand for automobiles across the world, rising per capita income of individuals, and the new innovations in automotive sector are the major factors driving the growth of automotive fasteners market. Fasteners are mechanical components that hold, join or attach two or more parts, and the automotive industry is the largest market for fasteners. Automotive fasteners are made of a variety of materials such as iron, aluminum, brass, nickel, stainless steel, plastic and are further classified by their unique properties. Automotive fasteners are commonly used to clamp parts of a vehicle to prevent separation or wobble, transfer loads, and prevent leaks in joints.

European region is estimated to hold a significant share in the global automotive fasteners market during the forecast period owing to the large number of car manufacturing company’s present in the region. Some of the major automotive fastener manufacturers are Illinois Tool Works Inc., LISI Group, Shanghai Prime Machinery Company Limited, Bulten AB, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., The SFS Group AG, Meidoh Co. Ltd., NIPMAN Automotive Solutions, The Würth Group, Piolax Inc., Westfield Fasteners Limited, Changshu City Standard Parts Factory, Fontana Gruppo Srl, Simmonds Marshall Limited, Sterling Tools Limited, Bollhoff, Nedschroef Machine Industry, Nifco Group, and Boltun Corporation.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Product

Threaded Fastener

Non-Threaded Fastener

By Type

Semi-Permanent Fasteners

Permanent Fastener

Removable Fastener

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Fastener Market.

The market share of the global Automotive Fastener Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Fastener Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Fastener Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Fastener industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Fastener Market Report

What was the Automotive Fastener Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive Fastener Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Fastener Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

