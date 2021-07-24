Automotive Fuse Market Global Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast – 2021 to 2027

Automotive Fuse Market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The increasing demand for electric vehicles and the rising demand for safety and comfort features in mid-segment vehicles are the major factors driving the growth of the market. A class of fuses used to protect electrical equipment and vehicle wiring is called automotive fuses. Automotive fuses are typically used in circuits with a DC rating of 24V or higher. However, in certain cases, they are rated for 42V electrical systems. There are five types of automotive fuses: limiters, blades, Lucas, Bosch, and glass tubes. Blade-type automotive fuses are used in a variety of amp ratings from 2 amps, 3 amps, 4 amps, 5 amps to 120 amps. It also has the color coding used for blade fuses and is rated according to different amperage ratings.

Two fuse panels are commonly used in most cars. One is in the engine compartment for devices such as the cooling fan, anti-lock brake pump, and engine control unit, and the other is located within the dashboard for devices and switches placed inside the passenger compartment. Bosch and glass tube fuses are mainly found on older vehicles. In addition to these fuses, fusible links are commonly used in automotive applications. The prominent players in the automotive fuse market include Eaton (Ireland), ON Semiconductor (US), Littelfuse, Inc. (US), Sensata Technologies, Inc. (US), MERSEN S.A. (France), SCHURTER Holding AG (Switzerland), and Carling Technologies Inc. (U.S.). Mouser Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), OptiFuse (U.S.), Panduit Corp (U.S.), AEM, Inc. (U.S.), and Blue Sea Systems (U.S.) are among others.

