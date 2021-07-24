Automotive Fuse Market Global Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast – 2021 to 2027

Automotive Fuse Market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The increasing demand for electric vehicles and the rising demand for safety and comfort features in mid-segment vehicles are the major factors driving the growth of the market. A class of fuses used to protect electrical equipment and vehicle wiring is called automotive fuses. Automotive fuses are typically used in circuits with a DC rating of 24V or higher. However, in certain cases, they are rated for 42V electrical systems. There are five types of automotive fuses: limiters, blades, Lucas, Bosch, and glass tubes. Blade-type automotive fuses are used in a variety of amp ratings from 2 amps, 3 amps, 4 amps, 5 amps to 120 amps. It also has the color coding used for blade fuses and is rated according to different amperage ratings.
Two fuse panels are commonly used in most cars. One is in the engine compartment for devices such as the cooling fan, anti-lock brake pump, and engine control unit, and the other is located within the dashboard for devices and switches placed inside the passenger compartment. Bosch and glass tube fuses are mainly found on older vehicles. In addition to these fuses, fusible links are commonly used in automotive applications. The prominent players in the automotive fuse market include Eaton (Ireland), ON Semiconductor (US), Littelfuse, Inc. (US), Sensata Technologies, Inc. (US), MERSEN S.A. (France), SCHURTER Holding AG (Switzerland), and Carling Technologies Inc. (U.S.). Mouser Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), OptiFuse (U.S.), Panduit Corp (U.S.), AEM, Inc. (U.S.), and Blue Sea Systems (U.S.) are among others.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
By Fuse Type
- Blade
- Glass tube
- Semiconductor
- Others
By Voltage
- 12 & 24V
- 24-48V
- 49-150V
- 151-300V
- >300V
By Applications in BEV
- Auxiliary
- Charge inlet
- Battery
- PCU
- Onboard
- Traction Motor
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Fuse Market.
- The market share of the global Automotive Fuse Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Fuse Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Fuse Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Automotive Fuse industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Automotive Fuse Market Report
- What was the Automotive Fuse Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Automotive Fuse Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Fuse Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
