Automotive Fuel Cell Market Global Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast – 2021 to 2027

Automotive Fuel Cell Market is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. Fuel cell vehicles are emission less except heat radiations. Due to its emission-free nature, fuel cell technology is adopted in various kind of vehicles ranging from passenger cars to airplanes. The growing awareness towards air and noise pollution has significantly increased the demand for fuel cell electric vehicles. Additionally, governmental efforts to encourage the usage of emission-less vehicles have further fueled the market for fuel cell vehicles. Automotive fuel cell technology is an attractive proposition for automakers to help manufacture high-energy cells that can power cars. Fuel cells use hydrogen or methane as their primary energy supplier. These two elements are a cleaner fuel source, unlike traditional lithium-ion battery cells that cannot be recycled. Lithium-ion battery cells have a significant environmental impact by creating disposal issues.

However, higher installation costs of hydrogen fueling infrastructures such as fuel station have posed a threat in the growth of this market during the forecast period. In addition, the automotive fuel cell is highly flammable and are difficult to detect the hydrogen leakages from the storage tanks. This can act as a limitation to the growth of the market. The Automotive Fuel Cell Market is dominated by established players such as Ballard Power Systems (Canada), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Group (South Korea), Hyster Yale (US), and Cummins (US). These players adopt a variety of strategies including the merger, procurement, products and services to expand and stay competitive in the market.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Component

Fuel Cell Stack

Fuel Processor

Power Conditioner

Air Compressor

Humidifier

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

LCV

Bus

Truck

By Power Capacity

<150 kW

150-250 kW

>250 kW

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Fuel Cell Market.

The market share of the global Automotive Fuel Cell Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Fuel Cell Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Fuel Cell Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Fuel Cell industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Fuel Cell Market Report

What was the Automotive Fuel Cell Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive Fuel Cell Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Fuel Cell Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

