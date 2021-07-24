Automotive Front-End Module Market Global Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast – 2021 to 2027

Automotive Front-End Module Market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The increasing concern over passenger and driver safety, increasing demand for vehicles, growing production of automobiles, and the rising demand for lightweight front-end module are the major factors driving the growth of the automotive front end module market. Automotive front-end modules are assembly pieces that combine a number of components into one. The components depend on the type of vehicles as well as the requirement of the original equipment manufacturers. Previously, the automotive front-end modules were prepared by the original equipment manufacturers, which was a very time-consuming process. This gave rise to specific front-end module manufacturers in the market.
The rising government emission norms, increasing demand for lightweight vehicles, and the growing disposable income of general population are the factors fueling the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific region will dominate the automotive front-end module market during the forecast period owing to a large number of developing economies and the strong presence of key manufacturers in the region. The major players in automotive front-end module market includes DENSO CORPORATION, MAHLE GmbH, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Magna International Inc., HYUNDAI MOBIS, Plastic Omnium, SL Corporation, Valeo, Montaplast GmbH, Batsons Industries, Inteva Products, Minda Vast Access Systems Pvt. Ltd, Hanon Systems, Arkal Automotive, CHASSIX, Gestamp, AGS Automotive Systems, and Continental AG. among others.
The following Segmentation are covered in this report:
- By Type
- Radiator
- Motor Fan
- Condenser
- Internal Air Cooler
- Radiator Core Support
- Oil Cooler
- Headlight
- Front Grill
- Front Active Grill
- Bumpers
- Horn Assembly
- Fenders
- Hose Assembly
- Bracket Assembly
- Automotive Air Quality Sensor
- Crash Management System
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- LCV
- HCV
By Region
North America:
- US
- Canada
Europe:
- France
- Italy
- Germany
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Front-End Module Market.
- The market share of the global Automotive Front-End Module Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Front-End Module Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Front-End Module Market.
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global Automotive Front-End Module industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
- Market Overview and growth analysis
- Import and Export Overview
- Volume Analysis
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by Automotive Front-End Module Market Report
- What was the Automotive Front-End Module Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Automotive Front-End Module Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Front-End Module Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
