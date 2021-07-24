Global Microencapsulated Pesticide Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The global microencapsulated pesticides market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period. Microencapsulated Pesticides refer to coated pesticide capsules used to protect against pests in cattle feed protection in crop fields, agricultural warehouses and pest silos. This is better than liquid spray insecticides because frequent contact with the skin during application can cause disease.

The Microencapsulated Pesticide Market key players in this market include:

BASF

Bayer AG

Monsanto

Syngenta

ADAMA

FMC Corporation

Arysta Lifescience

GAT Microencapsulation

Botanocap

Mclaughlin Gormley King Company

By Type

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

Others

By Application

Agriculture

Non-agriculture

