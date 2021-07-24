IPGARD Launches Broadest Range of NIAP 4 Certified Secure KVM Switches designed and made in the USA, first to be tested and Approved in the USA.

IPGARD is a cyber-security development and manufacturing company focused on security. With premium-quality resources and tools to keep your online activity secure and protected from leaks, the crucial aspect of network security is taken care of.

For the first time, a US company has been tested and certified as a Common Criteria Profile Protection NIAP 4.0 this year. IPGARD, the leading American secure design, and manufacturer, has set new records for competing companies by reaching this accomplishment.

IPGARD’s NIAP 4 offering comes with the widest secure product line in the current market and features CAC and non-CAC variants of KVM products (Supporting video formats such as DVI, HDMI and DP), Multiviewers, secure isolators, and brand-new HDMI/DisplayPort combo units like the HDN series.

All switches have been tested and certified, meeting the strict requirements of the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) 4, the highest Common Criteria Level for Protection Profile for Peripheral Sharing Switching Version 4.0. Altogether, they isolate each computer source with shared peripheral access to protect classified information against accidental transfer, unauthorized access, or compromise of data, making them ideal for military and defense applications.

To learn more about IPGARD’s latest NIAP 4 offering, please contact your nearest IPGARD distribution partners today!

