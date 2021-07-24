Automotive Ethernet Market Global Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast – 2021 to 2027

The Automotive Ethernet-market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) has been promising all around the world in recent years. Automobile manufacturers have made significant investments in the development of electric vehicles. The government has made a number of steps to speed up the manufacturing of electric vehicles for both the consumer and business markets. The improvement of technology and the development of the whole ecosystem, including breakthroughs in chipsets and modules, the availability of lithium-ion batteries, and the upgrading of charging infrastructure, has fueled the global adoption of electric vehicles. In a nutshell, technological improvements, government legislation, consumer economic growth, and OEM expenditures are the primary drivers of EV adoption.

The in-vehicle infrastructure becomes more complicated with next-generation automotive applications. Modern automobiles include a plethora of network modules, Electronic Control Units (ECUs), sensors, actuators, connection modules, and wires, all of which add to the vehicle’s complexity. OEMs in the automotive industry are implementing next-generation technologies to maintain vehicle infrastructure stability and reduce network workload.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Type

Automotive Ethernet Network

Automotive Ethernet Testing

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Consulting

Implementation

Training and Support

By Bandwidth

10Mbps

100Mbps

1Gbps

5/5/10Gbps

By Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Infotainment

Powertrain

Body and Comfort

Chassis

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Farming and Off-highway Vehicles

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Ethernet Market.

The market share of the global Automotive Ethernet Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Ethernet Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Ethernet Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Ethernet industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Ethernet Market Report

What was the Automotive Ethernet Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive Ethernet Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Ethernet Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

