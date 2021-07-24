Automotive engine management system Market Global Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast – 2021 to 2027

The Automotive engine management system market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the period from 2021 to 2027. Globally, rising levels of greenhouse gases and dwindling conventional fuel reserves have compelled legislative bodies in many nations to enact emission and fuel economy requirements. Vehicle emissions contribute to environmental air pollution. According to a research conducted at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, hazardous automobile emissions cause roughly 53,000 premature deaths in the United States each year. Vehicles contribute for 56 percent of carbon monoxide emissions in the United States, according to the US EPA (up to 95 percent in cities). Governments all around the globe have enacted strict fuel emission and fuel economy regulations, and duty-bound OEMs are required to comply. OEMs have been trying to create better and more efficient engine management systems in order to fulfil these standards. The EMS keeps track of the engine’s performance by regulating fuel injection to ensure optimum combustion. As a result, the quantity of fuel consumed and the amount of pollutants produced are reduced. Major automakers are working on improved engine management systems so that cars can operate on the least amount of fuel and emit the least amount of pollutants. Consumers are increasingly interested in buying automobiles that are environmentally friendly and use less gasoline, which is driving up demand for engine management systems throughout the world.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Component

Engine Control Unit (ECU)

Engine Sensors

Fuel Pump

By Engine Type

Gasoline Engine

Diesel Engine

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive engine management system Market.

The market share of the global Automotive engine management system Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive engine management system Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive engine management system Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive engine management system industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive engine management system Market Report

What was the Automotive engine management system Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive engine management system Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive engine management system Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

