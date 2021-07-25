Global Population Health Management Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 81,539.8 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Population Health Management Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global population health management market was valued at US$ 21,079.9 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 81,539.8 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Population health management is an organized program specifically designed to provide maximum health status to patients seeking treatment for chronic ailment and precise management of financial, clinical and analytical aspect of healthcare domain. Rampant growth in IT healthcare segment and business expansion strategies adopted by insurance companies will bolster the market growth during the forecast period. Significant rise in cost related to healthcare and necessity to protect patient data provides lucrative market opportunity for PHM service providers globally.

Healthcare services are reigning the product segment for population health management market. Paradigm shift from paid service to value based healthcare delivery drive the market growth for healthcare services. Hospitals opt for services to create and in house system to assess patient data. Software segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to the increasing demand for integrated healthcare system. Ability to manage multiple function pertaining to healthcare on a single platform and well managed network will provide the necessary impetus for the future growth of software solutions.

Healthcare providers are leading the end user segment for population health management. Inherent features such as excellent disease management with refined clinical outcomes drive the market growth for healthcare providers worldwide. It has adopted patient centric care and has been successful in drastically reducing the cost burden associated with healthcare. Payers are third party insurance companies which provide reimbursement for the cost incurred during treatment. Proficiency in predicting analytical competency pertaining to population behavior and unstructured clinical outcomes will propel the healthcare payers market in the near future.

North America is the largest regional segment for population health management and holds 36% market share. The chief factors responsible for its promising growth are rising prevalence of chronic ailment and increasing financial support and monetary aid provided to healthcare segment by the government. Europe represents 32% and is holding the second position in the regional segment on account of significant rise in the number of healthcare service providers. Asia Pacific accounts for 21% share owing to the significant rise in IT-healthcare segment and rise in per capita income.

Software companies providing services pertaining to population health management are Cerner Corporation, Healthagen LLC, Health Catalyst, IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lumeris, McKesson Corporation, Persivia, Inc., ZeOmega, UnitedHealth Group.

Key Market Movements:

Significant rise in the number of patients seeking treatment for chronic illness

Increasing demand for IT-healthcare segment to streamline services pertaining to healthcare on a single platform

Emerging healthcare providers possessing capability in disease management with refined clinical outcomes

The Global Population Health Management Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By End User (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the population health management market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for population health management?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the population health management market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global population health management market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the population health management market worldwide?

