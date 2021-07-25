Global Automated Test Equipment Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 3.7% Between 2018 And 2026

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Automated Test Equipment Market (by Product Type (Memory, Non-memory, Discrete), by End-use Vertical (Industrial Manufacturing, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive, Defense & Aerospace, and Others), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 -2026”, the global automated Test equipment market was valued at US$ 3,826.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insight

Automated Test Equipment (ATE) is an apparatus used to perform tests on device under test (DUT) using automation. Conducting tests using these automated units help manufacturers take measurements, limit faults/errors, and evaluate test results quicker as compared to the manual test methodology. In view of growing competition and consequent need to achieve economies of scale, deliver quality products, and meet the increasing consumption demand, manufacturers across the globe are embracing automation. Thus, demand for automated Test equipment across industry verticals including semiconductors & electronics, automotive, industrial manufacturing, aerospace, and defense has surged over the last few years.

For instance, with the automobile industry working towards realizing the goal of traffic electrification and nationwide charging networks, the vision of networked, autonomous driving with hybrid or electric drive systems is expected to become reality in the coming years. Subsequently, to reduce inefficiencies and errors in cost intensive and time consuming development process of new electric drives, demand for reliable and accurate electric drive automated test equipment is expected to surge during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

In terms of product type, the value contribution from the non-memory ATE segment was highest in 2017. The segment accounted for almost three-fourth of the global market value in the same year. The trend shall prolong and the segment is estimated to register strong growth, retaining its leading position throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The growth in this segment can be largely credited to the swelling number of microcontroller-based applications and steadily growing automotive production worldwide. Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the research study include Virginia Panel Corporation, Xcerra Corporation, Mac Panel Company, National Instruments, Spea S.P.A, Star Technologies, Advantest Corporation, Roos Instruments, Inc., Aeroflex, Inc., Astronics Corporation, and Chroma Ate, Inc. among others.

The complete report is available at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/automated-test-equipment-market

The Global Automated Test Equipment Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product Type Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By End-use Vertical Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the automated test equipment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for automated test equipment?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the automated test equipment market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global automated test equipment market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the automated test equipment market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com