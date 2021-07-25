Global Donor Egg IVF Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 3,676.8 Mn by 2027

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Donor Egg IVF Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019- 2027,” the global donor egg IVF treatment market was valued at US$ 1,782.1 Mn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ 3,676.8 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Donor egg IVF treatment involves retrieving of healthy viable eggs from donors below 33 years of age and fertilized with sperms in vitro in fertility clinics. The embryo is then placed in the recipient’s womb. The procedure can be performed in elderly woman suffering with early menopause, endometriosis, tuberculosis etc. Significant rise in fertility tourism and rampant growth in egg cryopreservation banks to provide the necessary impetus to the donor egg IVF treatment market growth.

Fresh donor egg IVF cycle type is dominating the market. The primary reasons associated with its overwhelming popularity among clients are high success rate associated with pregnancy and efficient method to retrieve highly viable embryos. The limitation associated with fresh donor egg IVF cycle is the long waiting period. Frozen donor egg IVF cycle are gaining huge traction owing to effective egg screening, consistent cohorts ready to be shipped, thawed and ready to be used as per clients schedule. Late marriages, surrogacy and family planning are motivating people to freeze eggs for future children.

Fertility clinics are reigning the end user segment for donor egg IVF treatment market. The inherent features such as technological advancement in the IVF techniques such as egg freezing, hatching, vitrification, gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT) etc. provide the necessary thrust for fertility clinics market growth. Government healthcare agencies worldwide are providing huge financial assistance to establish IVF treatment centers in hospitals to cater clients residing in remote places.

North America is currently representing 34% market share and is the largest regional segment for donor egg IVF treatment market. The primary factors contributing for its splendid growth are rising prevalence of early menopause and increasing public health awareness regarding infertility. Europe holds 32% market share on account of paradigm shift observed in social life with significant rise in working women, late marriages and family planning for children and siblings in the future. Asia Pacific is currently holding 24% owing to the rise in fertility tourism and rampant growth in the number of fertility clinics well equipped with sophisticated IVF treatment techniques and equipments.

Pharmaceutical companies specializing in providing IVF treatment services are Cook Medical, Inc., EMD Serono, Inc., Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty. Ltd., Fertility First, Genea Oxford Fertility Limited, OvaScience, Procrea Fertility, Progyny, Inc., ReproMed and Vitrolife AB.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of infertility worldwide associated with hormonal imbalance and early menopause

Significant rise in the number of working women, late marriage and family planning has led to freezing of viable eggs

Rampant growth in the number of fertility clinics well equipped with sophisticated IVF treatment protocols

