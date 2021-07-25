Global Learning Disability Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 30,493.1 Mn By 2027

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Learning Disability Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019- 2027,” the global learning disability treatment market was valued at US$ 17,418.0 Mn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ 30,493.1 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

As per the research findings of American Psychiatrist Association (APA), more than 50% of the children suffering with learning disability will never be diagnosed in their lifetime. Effective screening at an early age increases the quality of life of the patient suffering with learning disability. Government authorities worldwide are providing adequate financial aid in establishing special school and clinics to help children and adults suffering with ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia and other mental disabilities.

Pharmacological treatment module comprises 80% of the treatment prescribed by psychiatrist worldwide for the treatment of kids suffering with ADHD and cognitive disability. Stimulants such as Ritalin, Focalin, etc. are prescribed to improve brain CNS function by inhibiting the uptake of dopamine and norepinephrine. Non stimulants are prescribed in patients showing symptoms of anxiety and depression. Technological advancement in assistive technology in creating software and application related to CBT and occupational therapy which is utilized by teachers to help kids with learning disability.

Dyslexia is dominating the indication segment for learning disability treatment market. 25% of the patients suffering with ADHD provide symptoms of dyslexia, the core problem is associated with difficulty in reading, writing and word recognition. Dyscalculia is observed to a certain level usually in adolescent kids. Comprehensive evaluation test and critical assessment of underlying language skills results in early diagnosis of dyslexia and interventional therapy. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has a global prevalence rate of 2.2% with high occurrence in male population in comparison to female. Combinational therapy of pharmacological drugs and assistive technology comprising of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is used for its treatment throughout the globe.

North America is the largest regional market for learning disability treatment holding a share of 32.5%. The chief parameters influencing its market growth are rising prevalence of ADHD and proactive government initiatives to promote awareness and treatment for children with learning disabilities. Europe has the second largest market share of 29% on account of rising prevalence of dyslexia among all age groups. Asia Pacific currently represents 18.5% market share and is keen to register fastest growth in the near future owing to the rampant growth in special schools to treat learning disability in children and significant rise in IT healthcare companies providing assistive technology equipped with occupation therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy modules.

IT-Healthcare in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies actively participating in the learning disability treatment market are CogniFit, Eli Lilly & Company, Forest Laboratories, Inc., IMSE, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Shire, Plc., Therapro, Inc., Tumble N’ Dots, Inc. and Texthelp Ltd.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of ADHD worldwide

Technological advancement in the assistive technology treatment modules such as occupational therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy to treat learning disability in children

Excellent formulation and development of stimulant and non stimulant medicines to achieve excellent drug efficacy and minimal adverse effects

