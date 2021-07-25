Global Freezing of Gait Treatment Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 7.2% During The Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Freezing of Gait Treatment Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the freezing of gait treatment market expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

The global freezing of gait treatment market is growing effectively from 2019 to 2027 accredited to the rise in admissions for PD related patients in clinics and hospitals along with improved medical care infrastructure on a global scale. Approval for new medications and therapies along with equipment and implants in the pipeline, technology expansion in wearable and walking aid devices is driving the overall market growth. The effective management of neuroprotective therapy along with pharmacologic treatment of PD will gain traction slowly in the international market. Patient’s dealing with Freezing of gait note that their feet feel stuck to the ground and it may lead to lead to imbalance and falls such as fractures and hospital admissions. Freezing of gait can frequently be triggered by cognitive influences such as anxiety or distraction, or while passing through the doorways, lifts, busy crowds or tight spaces.

Research and development for top quality medications with increased cost in the end user segment are driving the overall growth. Freezing of gait patients is greatly helped by levodopa/carbidopa. However, medications and therapies or exercises does not fully eliminate the symptoms. Deep brain stimulation procedures are also adopted in few of the cases. In Dec 2017, researchers from NUI Galway discovered a new device named ‘cueStim’, intended to help those living with freezing of gait. It can electrically stimulate the changes in the human body and can be controlled by Bluetooth or a smartphone-enabled device.

Top drug and equipment manufacturers are mainly focusing on new product launch and FDA approval. The rising number of partnerships with research centers and strategic alliance by key players internationally will drive the market growth in the near future. For instance, in Dec 2018, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. announced the FDA approval of INBRIJA™, inhaled Levodopa for on-demand use for OFF periods in people with Parkinson’s disease taking levodopa/carbidopa. Nevertheless, the high cost of treatment, the burden of PD with very fewer treatment options globally, less awareness related to pipeline products and less favorable outcomes after a long duration of the treatment life cycle are few factors restraining the growth of the freezing of gait treatment market on a global scale.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the freezing of gait treatment is growing at a CAGR of 7.2% for the period from 2019 to 2027

• The U.S. market will gain traction due to its improved infrastructure, large PD patient pool and FDA approval for new medications

• Growing number of hospitals and clinics, strong pipeline products for freezing of gait treatment, and increased medical care expenditure in the emerging nations will drive the overall market growth

• Major players in this vertical are Acorda Therapeutics, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, GYENNO, National University of Ireland Galway (NUI Galway), Kyungpook National University Republic of Korea, MedEXO Robotics, Teva Pharmaceuticals and others

Browse full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/freezing-of-gait-treatment-market

The Global Freezing of Gait Treatment Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Position (2019–2027; US$ Mn) By Type of Fog Lights (2019–2027; US$ Mn) By Color Type (2019–2027; US$ Mn) By Channel (2019–2027; US$ Mn) By Vehicle (2019–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2019–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the freezing of gait treatment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for freezing of gait treatment?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the freezing of gait treatment market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global freezing of gait treatment market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the freezing of gait treatment market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com