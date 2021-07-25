The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019- 2027,” the global Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

According to the statistics provided by National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD), the global prevalence rate of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) is around 2.8 per million people. In cases when LEMS is associated with small cell lung cancer (SCLC), it occurs in older patients more in men population in comparison to female. Effective screening and treatment guidelines are being stipulated by healthcare agencies throughout the globe for the treatment of LEMS.

There is no permanent cure for the treatment of LEMS in pediatric patients. The drugs currently prescribed by physicians worldwide are to attenuate the clinical manifestations pertaining to LEMS in adult population. Potassium channel blocker, cholinesterase inhibitor, immune therapy, intravenous immunoglobulin and Plasmapheresis etc. are used for the treatment of LEMS in adult population. The recent USFDA approval and designation of orphan drug and fast track status achieved by amifampridine will be widely utilized for the treatment of LEMS in children aged between 6 to 17 years of age.

North America is reigning the regional segment for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome market representing a share of 39%. Primary factors hold responsible for its global dominance is significant rise in the clinical research activities to cure rare autoimmune disorders like LEMS. As per the research findings of National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD), there are approximately 400 known cases of LEMs in the United States. Domicile of key players such as Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Inc., Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., etc further propel the market growth in North America region. Europe holds 34.5% market share owing to the high incidence rate of LEMS in the European community. Asia Pacific is accounting for 14% share on account of huge population base suffering with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) of whom 40% show remarkable clinical manifestation pertaining to LEMS. Proactive government initiatives by providing huge financial aid to fight against orphan diseases.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers providing medications for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome are Allergan, Plc., Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Inc., Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithkline, Plc., Jacobus Pharmaceutical Company, Inc., Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Mitsubishi Pharma Corporation.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing incidence rate of LEMS in children aged between 6 to 17 years of age

Recent USFDA approval and designation of orphan drugs and fast track status for the development and sale of amifampridine for treating LEMS in children

Supportive regulatory environment provided by healthcare agencies worldwide for the treatment of rare autoimmune diseases

The Global Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Treatment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

