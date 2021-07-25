Global Alpha Thalassemia Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 965.4 Mn By 2027

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Alpha Thalassemia Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2027,” the global alpha thalassemia treatment market was valued at USD 526.1 Mn in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 965.4 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Alpha thalassemia causes due to deficiency or absence of alpha globin chains results in alpha thalassemia which is asymptomatic with general hematologic findings and gains silent carrier status. The alpha thalassemia is categorized as alpha thalassemia, hemoglobin H-constant spring, silent carrier, hemoglobin H disease, alpha thalassemia trait, and alpha thalassemia major. Alpha thalassemia is caused specifically due to two different genes such as HBA1 and HBA2 genes. Alpha thalassemia is found worldwide in several regions but most commonly in the Southeast Asia, Middle East, and certain Mediterranean countries. According to The California Newborn Screening Program, the high birth prevalence rate of alpha thalassemia major (ATM) was identified in immigrant women from Vietnam, China, and Philippines which reflects the migration patterns and its effects in this region.

In 2018, Deferasirox was identified as the largest drug segment in alpha thalassemia treatment market due to key factors such as it is currently the only USFDA approved drug for alpha thalassemia treatment, and increasing awareness related to thalassemia in medical practitioners & patients from developing countries. However, folic acid plays crucial role in alpha thalassemia management which makes it one of the crucial element of treatment regimen.

In 2018, North America was identified as the largest alpha thalassemia treatment market due to increasing entry of immigrants in the United States and Canada specifically from Asia and rising awareness related to alpha thalassemia in patients as well as medical practitioners is expected to assist the growth in the near future. However, Middle East & Africa is identified as the fastest growing alpha thalassemia market due to high prevalence of alpha thalassemia, and rising awareness related to rare hematological diseases.

Market Competition Assessment:

The alpha thalassemia treatment market is growing gradually and key companies operating in this market are developing treatments that are safe and target-specific. The major companies available in the global market are bluebird bio, Inc., Acceleron Pharma, Inc., Novartis AG, Celgene Corporation, Shire Plc. (Takeda Pharmaceuticals), Incyte Corporation, Kiadis Pharma, and GlaxoSmithKline among others.

Key Market Movements:

Rising awareness and prevalence related to alpha thalassemia treatment & diagnosis expected to assist the market growth

Incessant growth in research & development of alpha thalassemia treatment will assist the growth in demand for safe & efficient treatment options

Mounting diagnosis rate related to developing countries will increase the demand for alpha thalassemia treatment market

Strong drug pipeline anticipated to increase the CAGR of the overall market in the near future

The Global Alpha Thalassemia Treatment Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Channel (2019–2027; US$ Mn) By Pipeline Analysis By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

