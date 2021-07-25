In-display Fingerprint Sensors Market was Valued at US$ 672.7 Mn in 2018

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “In-display Fingerprint Sensors Market (Sensing Technology Type – Optical In-display Fingerprint Sensor, Ultrasonic In-display Fingerprint Sensor and Capacitive In-display Fingerprint Sensor) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the global in-display fingerprint sensors market accounted for the market value of US$ 672.7 Mn and set to expand with CAGR of 20.4% throughout the forecast period.

Market Insights

The overall In-display fingerprint sensors market is set to witness immense growth over the forecast period owing to rise in safety concerns across smartphone users worldwide. In recent years, with continuous evolution of smartphones and increasing demand for online and mobile payments, in-display fingerprint sensors based personal identification technology proved its advantages with convenience and security. Presently, smartphone manufacturers are primarily focusing on to shrink bezels around the screen. Fingerprint sensors used to unlock smartphones, as well as to access sensitive personal content. Nowadays, several smartphone manufacturers incorporate these sensors under display as the technology is quite unique from traditional sensor. In January 2018 Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd. launched the first smartphone with fingerprint scanner under the display. Two distinct versions, one from Synaptics and another from Goodix Technology Inc., supplied for the in-display fingerprint scanner in VIVO X21 UD smartphone.

Overall in-display fingerprint sensors market segmented based on sensing technology. The market led by capacitive in-display fingerprint sensors accounting for over 1/3rd of the total market value. Capacitive scanners are one of the most commonly used in-display scanners in smartphones. As an alternative of creating traditional image of a fingerprint, capacitive fingerprint scanners use arrays tiny capacitor circuits to generate fingerprint data. Capacitive technology projected to continue trickle down to lower price points pertaining to penetration of high-end smartphones enabling wide array of navigation and swipe features using fingerprint scanners. Asia Pacific expected to be the fastest growing market for in-display fingerprint sensors across the forecast period, primarily due to rapidly growing production of smartphones. Overall smartphone shipments in Asia Pacific reached at 732 Mn units in 2018, from 301.2 Mn units in 2017.

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the in-display fingerprint sensors market include Qualcomm Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Fortsense, Synaptics, Goodix Technology, Egis Technology Inc., SecuGen Corporation, Touch Biometrix Ltd., Suprema and NEC Corporation among others. In-display fingerprint sensors manufacturers are adopting numerous strategies to burgeon in the volatile market environment. These key players are aiming at technological development and distinguishing their product portfolio through unique value propositions to sustain their market place. For instance, in February 2019, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the launch of 3D Sonic Sensor that power first ultrasonic fingerprint reader on smartphones. Similarly, in February 2019, Footprint Cards AB announced the launch of optical in-display fingerprint sensor that expected to deliver superior image quality which leads to higher biometric performance.

