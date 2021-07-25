Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 11.7% From 2019 to 2027

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019- 2027,” the global paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria market is set to reach from US$ 2,341.4 Mn in 2018 to US$ 6,203.0 Mn by 2027 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

The hematopoietic stem cells originating from the bone marrow is said to undergo complications such as premature red blood cell hemolysis and formation of blood clots, which are the major clinical manifestation in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. The treatment approach for PNH is revolutionizing with approximately 16 drug molecules reported to be under clinical trial investigation and will have a positive impact on the PNH market growth during the forecast period.

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria is an extremely rare disorder with a global incidence rate of 1.3 cases per 100,000 people, approximately 20,000 people worldwide are reported to be suffering with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. As per the research findings of International Bone Marrow Transplant Registry, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation from allogeneic donor is the only curative option for the treatment of severe paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. However the high cost associated with this treatment protocol and high mortality rate has led to dampen the popularity of this treatment regimen as a viable option. Since its approval in 2007 Soliris (eculizumab) is the only licensed drug prescribed for the treatment of hemolysis associated with PNH. Excellent drug efficacy and safety reported during clinical trial investigation studies will increase the popularity of monoclonal antibodies as the most viable medication for the treatment of PNH.

North America with a share of 35% is the global leader in the regional segment for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria market. As per the research findings of National Institute of Health (NIH) in the United States approximately 5,000 citizens are suffering with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Affordable reimbursement scenario and domicile of key players such as Amgen, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals etc. together drive the market growth in North America region. In the second position is Europe representing 28% primarily due to high prevalence rate of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and supportive regulatory environment provided by European Medical Agency for the drug development used in PNH treatment. Asia Pacific holds 14.5% market share primarily due to rising public health awareness related to PNH treatment and developing healthcare infrastructure.

Pharmaceutcials giants competing to achieve a strong foothold in the paroxysmal nocturnal Hemoglobinuria market are Amgen, Inc., Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Akari Therapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CinnaGen, F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Ra Pharmaceuticals and Regeneron Pharmaceutcials.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in patients above 40 years of age

Orphan disease designation awarded by healthcare agencies worldwide to fast track novel drug development for its treatment

Strong product pipeline with drug molecules under investigation in different stages to revolutionize treatment protocol for PNH

Browse the full report Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/paroxysmal-nocturnal-hemoglobinuria-market

The Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Treatment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com