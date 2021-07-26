Squalene Market Set To See Strong Growth by 2026

The global Squalene market is expected to reach USD 309.7 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly contributed by increase in the use of squalene as a chemo-preventive agent.

Squalene Market Size – USD 166.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.7%, Market Trends – Demand for squalene in the pharmaceutical industry.

Growing demand for anti-aging cosmetic creams, as well as the growing demand for squalene in the pharmaceutical industry, is fueling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income in the emerging economies are resulting in the penetration of health supplements and cosmetics. Ingredients in squalene oil are known to enhance the immune system response of an individual. The supplement includes alkylglycerols, which are consumed against cold, viruses, and infections. Many conditions, such as arthritis, asthma, and psoriasis, may also be alleviated by the supplement. Additionally, the macrophages in its oil are promoted for their ability to help wounds heal faster.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of source into animal-based, plant-based, and synthetic biotechnology.

The plant-based segment of the market accounted for the largest market share of ~56% in the year 2018. It is generally derived from olive oil, amaranth oil, wheat germ, and rice bran oil. The easy availability in various regions including North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, will fuel the growth of the market in the segment.

Increasing popularity for dietary supplements due to the rising disposable income, changing lifestyle and growing health awareness will also be a contributing factor for the market in APAC.

Key participants include Amyris, Sophim, Kishimoto Special Liver Oil, SeaDragon Marine Oil, Nucelis LLC, Ekiz Olive Oil and Soap Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., LDA, Empresa Figueirrense de Pesca, and VESTAN, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Squalene Market on the basis of source, formulation, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Animal-based

Plant-based

Synthetic biotechnology

Formulation Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Tablets or capsules

Liquid (oil/lotion)

Powder

Softgels

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Cosmetics

Food supplements

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

