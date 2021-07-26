Solar Tracker Market Global Advancement and Latest Study Report 2020 to 2026

The Solar Tracker Market is expected to reach USD 49.21 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with increasing awareness about renewable sources of energy globally. Based on statistics, increased concern about adverse effects of climate change is expected to become the most common growth interest globally in the coming years. Stringent government rule coupled with technological advancements has led to high growth rates.

Solar Tracker Market Size – USD 13.95 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 15.1%, Market Trends –Rise in demand for renewable sources of energy

Solar trackers are devices that help in increasing the performance of installed payloads such as panels, mirrors, Fresnel’s, and parabolic troughs. The standard shift in line with large scale combination of renewable energy resources coupled with favorable regulatory steps towards the widespread adoption of solar technology will improve the global solar tracker market size. Prerequisite of leveraging schemes, tax credits, fiscal incentives, rebates and soft loans along with following re-structuring of the existing electrical infrastructure will further spur the business growth. The solar industry is subjected to ambitious renewable energy targets abided by the nations across the globe which has resulted in the appreciable increase over the period of time. Fast deployment of solar power systems to favor a compelling energy mix across the whole power sector is also expected stimulate the solar tracker market growth. Also, growing concerns about curb emissions from conventional plants will impact the growth.

Rising concerns for climate change globally is a major factor influencing market growth.

Request And Avail Free Samples Of This Report , Click Here : https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1328

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Solar Tracker Market on the basis of Product, Technology, application and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, MW; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Single axis

Dual axis

Technology Outlook (Volume, MW; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)

Application Outlook (Volume, MW; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Utility

Non-Utility

Regional Outlook (Volume, MW; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India South-east Asia

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Europe accounts for the largest market share of 38.32% in 2018. Countries such as Spain and Germany drive the global market due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in this region. The market growth in the area can be attributed to central geographic location resulting in the highest amount of sunlight in the whole of Europe, throughout the year.

Avail Discount On This Report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1328

Further key findings from the report suggest

The global Solar Tracker Market is growing at a rapid speed owing to the enhanced concern about renewable sources of energy and severe climate changes across the globe.

Need for sustainable green energy generated by renewable resources such as solar power has grown significantly due to global warming. Solar power is produced through the sun’s radiation that falls upon solar panels. A solar tracker is a device employed to place a solar panel towards the sun. The tracking of the sun is done accurately by the systems of single axis and dual axis.

Due to the space constraints and high cost of installation, trackers have restricted use in the non-utility application. Residential applicants favor installing another PV panel instead of a tracker as it is cost-efficient and assists in generating higher energy.

Sun Power Corporation, one of the leading players of the market announced its plans for a partnership with Apple to build two solar power projects totaling 40 MW in ABA Tibetan, Sichuan Province and Qiang Autonomous Prefectures in China in April 2015.

Other regions such as. North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. The predominance of supporting regulations in North America is anticipated to be a principal factor responsible for the high growth. Reduction in feed-in tariff rate has hindered the market growth. However, the incentive schemes under the Italian legislative regime, soaring global subsidies for RES (Renewable Energy Sources) is expected to drive market demand.

Key participants include Abengoa Solar, S.A., Titan Tracker SL, Wuxi Hao Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Array Technologies, Inc., AllEarth Renewables, Inc., Mechatron S.A., SunPower Corporation, DEGERenergie , GmbH Grupo Clavijo Elt SL, SmartTrak Solar Systems Pvt. Ltd., Energia Ercam SL, Mecasolar España SL, First Solar, Inc., Powerway Renewable Energy Co., Ltd., Soitec, Optimum Tracker and CM Tracker.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/solar-tracker-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read Our Innovative Blogs @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs