Fragrance Wax Melts Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2020 – 2026

The Fragrance Wax Melts Market is expected to reach USD 7.24 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with increasing demand for air freshness and hygiene in residential and commercial buildings. Based on statistics, the lack of exposed flames and harmful emissions, make wax melts an eco-friendly and reliable option which will further drive its demand over the expected years. The market for wax melts is anticipated to witness a significant rise over the forecast period on account of the growing demand for air fresheners and aromatherapy. The ever-increasing consumer awareness regarding health and environmental hazards, which has risen due to the usage of aerosol sprays, will spur the product’s demand over the forecast period.

Fragrance wax melts, also known as Wax Tarts, are becoming more and more prevalent in the home fragrance market. They are available in several fragrances and designs. They can be presented as pot pouri or even ornaments, as well. Wax melts also give an excellent cold scent throw, which means it spreads fresh fragrance before they are warmed up. They are placed in an oil burner or a tart warmer that can be used for home fragrance or aromatherapy. They can be slowly warmed up from a lamp light or any electric heating source as well.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Wax melts are used as a home fragrance product and are easily available in different shapes, colors, and sizes. Moreover, growing product usage in commercial buildings, such as offices, shopping malls, and market complexes, will increase market development over the forecasted period.

The aromatherapy application is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

The aromatherapy industry is gaining popularity especially in countries, such as Malaysia, Thailand, and India, as a vast number of people are opting for spa, rejuvenation, and other related services to reduce stress owing to busy lifestyles. It is proving to be a significant factor for market growth over the next few years.

Key participants include Yankee Candle, Reckitt Benckiser, SC Johnson, Rimports Limited, Scentsy, Michaels Stores, East Coast Candles, AFFCO, Candles by Victoria, Walmart Stores, Scentchips, and ScenSe, among others.

Other regions such as North America accounted for a market share of 22.30% in 2018. Due to the presence of manufacturers in this region, the market is expected to grow steadily.

APAC is forecasted to be the fastest growing market at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period on account of increased preference for air care products in India, China, and Japan. Significant demand from end-users, such as aromatherapy and home decor, are some of the principal driving factors responsible for the market expansion in the region.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Fragrance Wax Melts Market on the basis of Product, Fragrance type, application, Business type and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Beeswax

Para-soy

Paraffin

Wax Blends

Soy

Palm

Fragrance type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Vanilla

Chocolate

Jasmine

Sandalwood

Lavender

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Aromatherapy

Home

Offices

Commercial Buildings

Business Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Online

Offline

