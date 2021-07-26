The Global Zirconium Market is forecast to reach USD 620.0 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Various factors promote the expansion of the zirconium market. One of the mentionable factors in this context is the rise in the number of nuclear power stations in developing nations. Such an increase in nuclear power stations in developing countries results in promoting the demand for zirconium and expanding market growth. Regions like the Asia Pacific is a significant exporter of ceramics that have positive impact on the growth of the market.

Request A Sample Of This Report For Free , Click Here : https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1452

For the purpose of this report, according to Occurrence, Processing, End-user, Application, and Region:

Occurrence Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026) (Kilo Tons)

Zircon

Zirconia

Others

Processing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026) (Kilo Tons)

Extraction

Refining

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026) (Kilo Tons)

Ceramics

Zircon chemicals

Refractories

Foundry

Others

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026) (Kilo Tons)

Nuclear grade

Industrial grade

Firearm grade

Get Discount On This Report , Click Here To Avail Discount : https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1452

Further key findings from the report suggest

The zirconium market held a market share of USD 420.0 million in the year 2018. It is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Apart from the above-discussed application of zirconium, it is also applicable for the production of abrasive materials, artificial jewelry, and insulating. Diversity, in its use, helps in its market expansion.

In the context of occurrence, zircon dominates the market. It held a market share of 49% in 2018 with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Its applicability in various industrial purposes like casting and foundry contributes to its market dominance.

In the processing segment, extraction leads the market. In the year 2018, it held a market share of 63% with a growth rate of 4.6% during the forecast period. The significance of the process of collecting zircon has contributed to its market dominance.

In regards to end users of zirconium, ceramics dominants the market. It is forecasted to hold 47% of the market by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Zirconium is applicable for producing tableware, sanitary ware, and tiles in this segment. Diversity in the application of this segment and significant exports of ceramic in specific regions have contributed to its market dominance.

In the application segment, nuclear grade dominates the market. It is forecasted to hold 46% of the market by 2026 with a growth rate of 5.1% during the forecast period. Increase in nuclear power stations in developing nations is a major contributing factor for its market dominance.

The Asia Pacific holds the most significant market share. It is forecasted to hold 39% of the market by 2026 with a growth rate of 5.2% during the forecast period. Development of nuclear power stations in this region and substantial exports of ceramics are the factors contributing to its market dominance.

Key participants include Alkane, Iluka Resources, Tronox, Exxaro Resources, Kenmare Resources, Luxfer Holdings PLC, RBM, Oxkem Limited, Richards Bay Minerals, and Smartac Group China Holdings Limited.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/zirconium-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read Our Innovative Blogs @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs

Read Similar Reports :

Aerogel Market

Drag Reduction Agent Market

Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Market

Immunodiagnostic Reagent Market

Intraoral Scanners Market

High Purity Boehmite Market

Additive Manufacturing Market

Urban Air Mobility Market

Rotomoulding Powder Market

Red Dot Sight Market