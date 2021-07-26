Humic-Based Biostimulants Market Share, Industry Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2027

The global Humic-Based Biostimulants Market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 1,037.5 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high CAGR over the next seven years, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for humic-based biostimulants can be attributed to growing demand for high crop yield.

Humic-based biostimulants find wide application in organic farming, greenhouse vegetable production, and horticulture. Humic-based biostimulants comprising humic and fulvic acid aid in stimulating plant growth, boosting plant height, increasing fresh/dry weight, and improving nutrient absorption. Humic-based biostimulants possess very high water-retentive capability, allowing easy accessibility of soil nutrients to plant roots for better yield.

The COVID-19 impact

Humic-based Biostimulants industry was largely spared from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Any influence of the pandemic on the industry was due to reduction in production caused by labor shortage and product supply due to supply chain disruption. As the condition eased, demand for humic-based biostimulants resumed

Key players include:

PROMISOL

Sikko Industries Ltd.

FMC Corporation

Koppert Biological Systems

Haifa Group

Bayer AG

Humintech GmbH

Biolchim SpA, UPL Limited

and Valagro SpA.

The Humic-based biostimulants market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Canola Protein Market.

The global Humic-based biostimulants market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Humic Acid

Fulvic Acid

Potassium Humate

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Powder

Granules

Liquid

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Foliar Treatment

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market? What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

Table of contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Humic-based Biostimulants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Humic-based Biostimulants Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for high crop yield

4.2.2.2. Decrease in arable lands

4.2.2.3. Growing population

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for biostimulants in agriculture

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High R&D cost

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Continued……..

