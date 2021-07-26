Carbonated Soft Drink Market Size, Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis, 2028

The global carbonated soft drink market size was USD 221.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% through the forecast period. Carbonated soft drinks are aerated drinks with no or negligible alcohol content, manufactured using plain water, caffeine (only in cola-flavoured sodas), high-fructose syrup, natural sweeteners, sugar substitutes, artificial flavours, colouring agents, and preservatives. These soft drinks offer a slightly acidic taste, with a pleasant tingling sensation due to the fizz. Manufacturers have been experimenting with these carbonated beverages, infusing them with a variety of fruit flavours, most commonly lemon, orange, and mango, to enhance their taste and increase the customer demand. The most popular soft drink brands consumed worldwide are Coca Cola, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sprite, and Monster.

The key players in the carbonated soft drink market includes:

Britvic Soft Drinks

Bickford’s Australia

Asahi Soft Drinks

F&N Foods

Coca Cola Co.

PepsiCo

Parle Agro

Asia Brewery

Pepper Snapple

Kirin Beverage

Lotte Chilsung Beverage

Frucor Beverages

For the purpose of this study, the global carbonated soft drink market has been segmented based on type, product, flavour, distribution channel, and region:

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Standard

Diet

Fruit-flavored

Others

By Product (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Soft Drinks

Sports & Energy Drinks

Others

By Flavour (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cola

Fruit-based

Others

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Transport Terminals

Food Service Outlets

Online Stores

Direct-to-Consumer

Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

The soft drinks product segment leads the global carbonated soft drink market, with the highest revenue share. The amplifying demand for carbonated soft drinks in various unique flavors, particularly among the millennials, boosts this segment’s growth.

North America is the leading regional segment in the global carbonated soft drink market, owing to the rising demand for processed beverages, growing health concerns among consumers, increasing recreational activities and sports events, and the soaring demand for energy-boosting beverages.

Table of contents:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Flavour Outlook

2.3. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.4. Regional Insights

Chapter 3. Carbonated Soft Drink Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis – Porter’s Five Forces

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. Roadmap of Carbonated Soft Drinks Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19

3.9. Packaging Overview

3.9.1. PET Bottles

3.9.2. Glass Bottles

3.9.3. Metal Can

Chapter 4. Consumer Behaviour Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Consumer Calorie Perception

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Continued…….

Thank you for reading our report. We also customize reports to meet the requirements of our clients. Please contact us to comprehend more about our customization plan so that our team can provide you with a report according to your requirement.

