Carbonated Soft Drink Market Size, Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis, 2028

The global carbonated soft drink market size was USD 221.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% through the forecast period. Carbonated soft drinks are aerated drinks with no or negligible alcohol content, manufactured using plain water, caffeine (only in cola-flavoured sodas), high-fructose syrup, natural sweeteners, sugar substitutes, artificial flavours, colouring agents, and preservatives. These soft drinks offer a slightly acidic taste, with a pleasant tingling sensation due to the fizz. Manufacturers have been experimenting with these carbonated beverages, infusing them with a variety of fruit flavours, most commonly lemon, orange, and mango, to enhance their taste and increase the customer demand. The most popular soft drink brands consumed worldwide are Coca Cola, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sprite, and Monster.
The key players in the carbonated soft drink market includes:
- Britvic Soft Drinks
- Bickford’s Australia
- Asahi Soft Drinks
- F&N Foods
- Coca Cola Co.
- PepsiCo
- Parle Agro
- Asia Brewery
- Pepper Snapple
- Kirin Beverage
- Lotte Chilsung Beverage
- Frucor Beverages
For the purpose of this study, the global carbonated soft drink market has been segmented based on type, product, flavour, distribution channel, and region:
By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Italy
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Standard
- Diet
- Fruit-flavored
- Others
By Product (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Soft Drinks
- Sports & Energy Drinks
- Others
By Flavour (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Cola
- Fruit-based
- Others
By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Convenience Stores
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Transport Terminals
- Food Service Outlets
- Online Stores
- Direct-to-Consumer
- Others
Key Highlights of the Report:
The soft drinks product segment leads the global carbonated soft drink market, with the highest revenue share. The amplifying demand for carbonated soft drinks in various unique flavors, particularly among the millennials, boosts this segment’s growth.
North America is the leading regional segment in the global carbonated soft drink market, owing to the rising demand for processed beverages, growing health concerns among consumers, increasing recreational activities and sports events, and the soaring demand for energy-boosting beverages.
