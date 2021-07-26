Advanced Alumina Ceramics Recent Developments & Emerging Trends To 2031

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

Advanced ceramics continue to spark a notable interest in the high-performance engineering applications, with a foreseen phenomenal growth potential in defense and aerospace.

Advanced ceramics sales surpassed 40,500 MT in 2018

, according to a recent Fact.MR study. Advanced ceramics have already sought extensive demand in electronics & power, and industrial & metallurgical applications, collectively accounting for approximately 60% of overall sales in 2018.

As the shift toward low-carbon economy becomes pervasive, key players in the advanced ceramics market are eyeing potential gains from the piezoelectric space. Government and private equity investments in the energy-harvesting technologies have significantly advocated developments in piezoelectric sensors and transducers, in turn alluding bright prospects for advanced ceramics in the electronics and power applications.

Advanced ceramics consumption in industrial and metallurgical applications can be attributed to remarkable advances in alloy and metal manufacturing, which have paved ground for modern-day revolution in material technologies. The rise of smart factories is another demand determinant of advanced ceramics, as technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, robotics and automation gain momentous palpability.

Monolithic Ceramics at the Forefront, Despite Remarkable Sales Prospects of Ceramic Coatings and CMCs

Monolithic ceramics prevail as the preferred class of advanced ceramics, with significant evolution in their development patterns. Enhanced performance attributes of monolithic ceramics, including stability, flexibility, toughness, and resilience, continue to underpin their supremacy over other advanced ceramic variants. According to the study, despite remarkable sales prospects foreseen for the ceramic coatings and ceramic matrix composites (CMCs), monolithic ceramics will continue to spearhead the advanced ceramics market, with over 80% of overall volume sales.

Ceramic coatings and CMC sales are likely to record a relatively faster growth in sales, as these have been deemed to hold higher specific strength over larger temperature range, along with greater damage tolerance, than monolithic ceramics. However, the affordable nature of monolithic ceramics compared to other variants, and higher fracture toughness, will continue to underpin their reign in the advanced ceramics market.

Alumina ceramics will continue to clasp a significant share of the advanced ceramics market, backed by the fact that alumina-based composites are integral requirements for fabrication of monolithic specimens. Popularity of alumina ceramics as a desirable material is undergird by its ability to form convolute shapes, while facilitating transparency and precision at both large and small dimensions, at reduced cost.

Silicon nitride-based composites have also been a vital component of monolithic ceramics, which in turn has added to their popularity in the advanced ceramics market. Currently, alumina ceramics and silicon nitride collectively account for nearly 6 in 10 MT of advanced ceramics sold worldwide.

APEJ Reigns Supreme in Advanced Ceramics Consumption

Sovereignty of Asia-Pacific excluding Japan in the advanced ceramics market shows no signs of abating, underpinned by key aspects that include competitive manufacturing prices, significant economic growth, and rapid momentum of end-use verticals in the region. With the aim of region’s developing economics such as China and India to become global leaders in automobile manufacturing in terms of cutting edge vehicle electrification technologies, demand for advanced ceramics will continue to remain robust in the region. Apart from demand for electroceramics, resurgent growth in the residential construction, coupled with various infrastructure development projects, is a significant growth determinant for the advanced ceramics market in APEJ.

Recent developments in the ceramic science have meant that costly fabrication techniques are near redundancy. Producing robust transparent ceramic items, while retaining the translucency, is gaining momentous focus among key players in the advanced ceramics market, abreast efforts to address structural heterogeneities. This will further pave ground for developments in advanced ceramics in the upcoming years.

This report of Fact.MR also offers a detailed forecast of the advanced ceramics market for the period, 2018 to 2027. The advanced ceramics market is envisaged to record an impressive CAGR of nearly 7% through 2027.

Advanced Ceramics Market – Segmentation

The advanced ceramics market is thoroughly studied for the demand trends and other forecast factors impacting the market growth. The advanced ceramics market segmented based on application, by ceramic class and ceramic types. Study of individual segments carries exhaustive analysis of all the sub-segments. The advanced ceramics market analysis also includes regional analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA.

