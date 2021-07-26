Organic Flavor Carrier Global Demand, Key Players, Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis

Global Food Industry Current Scenario and Outlook



The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Organic Flavor Carrier. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Organic Flavor Carrier Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Organic Flavor Carrier market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Organic Flavor Carrier



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Organic Flavor Carrier, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Organic Flavor Carrier Market.

According to a new study of Fact.MR, global sales of natural flavor carriers are expected to close in on 345,000 tons in 2019, and register a Y-o-Y growth at 5.7%over 2018. Myriad aspects influence growth of the natural flavor carrier market, ranging from the focus of ingredient formulators on innovative and novel ingredients, to uptake of value addition in the food processing industry.

The study expects supremacy of spray drying technology for applying natural flavor carrier in food & beverage products to show no signs of wavering. It has been estimated that over 75% of the natural flavor carriers sold in 2019 will be treated with spray drying technology. Demand for food product diversification has complemented the adoption of spray drying process for preserving raw materials and ingredients in powder form. As the emphasis on flavor retention and its improved shelf life continues to strengthen, spray drying technology continues to gain momentum in light of its ability to enhance preservation and hygroscopicity.

According to the study, there has been a marked uptick in use of additives as carriers in the spray drying process in the recent past, as they enable the enhancement of physiochemical attributes of feed materials, and improvement in the process parameters. Sovereignty of spray drying technology in the natural flavor carrier market is here to stay, as the market players continue leveraging the vital role of additives in depriving the difficulties in complying with the powder specification.

Pervasive Uptake of “All-Natural” Trend to Uphold Natural Flavor Carrier Sales

In a bid to cope up with burgeoning demand for authentically processed and natural-ingredients based food & beverage products, food innovators are keeping their development efforts in line with the on-trend flavor profiles. Key players in the natural flavor carrier market are putting efforts to better understand the formulation and utility of different flavoring systems, and their criticality in developing food taste, which in turn acts as successful product development enabler.

As the drive toward sugar reduction, along with the preference for healthy food, gains increased traction, choice of ingredients continues to narrow. This has led the flavor carrier makers in creating impactful roadmaps to meet flavor expectations, while fuelling exploration activities. Additionally, challenges associated with thermal stability of natural flavors have necessitated greater addition levels of flavors to offset potential degradation or the requirement for employing capital-intensive methods of flavor additions post-processing. This will further complement growth of the natural flavor carrier market as a consequence.

Product diversification efforts of the food industry players have led to the development of various natural flavorings, thereby leading to the introduction of a wide range of natural flavor carriers as a result. The study anticipates maltodextrin to remain the preferred natural flavor carrier among food processors, followed by propanediol, ethyl alcohol and Gum Arabic. Collective volume share of the propanediol and ethyl alcohol is expected to equal that of maltodextrin in 2019. Gains from Gum Arabic are also expected to remain significant, with sales projected to record a comparatively faster growth than those of maltodextrin, propanediol and ethyl alcohol.

Leading players in the natural flavor carrier market have continuously been seeking compounds and formulations that arrest the bonding of human taste receptors and off-flavor chemicals. Completely blocking uptake of negative chemicals, advances in natural flavor carriers have eliminated the negative sensation of ingredients and flavors used. Banking on new discoveries, food manufacturers have introduced a wide range of options for developers, thereby narrowing solutions based on production process and product category.

This study also offers an accurate forecast of the natural flavor carrier market for the period between 2018 and 2028. The natural flavor carrier market is envisaged to record a volume CAGR of 6.3% through 2028.

