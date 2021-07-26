Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2026

The fusion of imaging technologies increased usage of imaging equipment, and growing public and private sector investments are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Ultrasound Image Analysis Software market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 696.0 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.6 %, Market Trends – Increasing incidences of chronic disease and technological advancements

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software market was valued at USD 696.0 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,351.5 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6 %.

Of all medical imaging modalities, ultrasound is perhaps the one most often used when real-time imaging is required. Therefore, image analysis of ultrasound data is potentially useful when done in real-time as well. It is, then, necessary to create a software environment with convenient APIs that allow testing of various image analysis algorithms when ultrasound data arrives in real-time of at a rate of at least 10 frames per second. Ultrasound is a method of imaging that permits real-time visualization of the internal anatomy of a human. Like CT and MRI, ultrasound is non-invasive, but ultrasound does not carry any radiation exposure risk and is relatively inexpensive. Because of the low risk and wide availability of ultrasound, it is being increasingly used in many areas of medicine: radiology, cardiology, women’s healthcare, emergency medicine, family practice, urology, nephrology, vascular surgery, general surgery, sports medicine, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, telemedicine, veterinary medicine, etc. Clinical ultrasound typically uses frequencies of 2 to 30 MHz. Pulses of sound energy travel from the ultrasound probe to an anatomical interface, which reflects the sound back to the probe. Most ultrasound machines make the assumption that the speed of sound passing through biological tissues is 1540m/. The intensity of the reflections from a particular ultrasound pulse as a function of time (distance) represents a given interrogation of the tissue. A series of such interrogation, sweeping through a plane, are collected for each scan. Each scan is then converted in real-time to a 2D grayscale image, through a process called scan-conversion. It is this 2D image, with its regular isotropic pixels on a rectilinear lattice, which is the usually starting place for image analysis. Ultrasound imaging is extensively used for examination and navigation in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Ultrasound image quality is found to be considerably affected by speckle noise and physical characteristics of the patient. Moreover, ultrasound image acquisition largely depends on the skills and experience of the user. Resultantly, high-accuracy measurement, or navigation by using ultrasound imaging is difficult and time-consuming. Therefore, the development of automatic ultrasound image analysis and recognition techniques to improve the efficiency and accuracy in the workflow of diagnosis and treatment is necessary. Ultrasound image analysis software provides an effective solution to this issue.

GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Agfa Healthcare, MIM Software Inc., Esaote SpA, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Xinapse system Ltd., Spacelab Healthcare Inc., and OSI Systems,

Product type:

Ultrasound Image Analysis Software by Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Integrated Ultrasound Image Analysis Software

Standalone Ultrasound Image Analysis Software

Ultrasound Image Analysis Software by Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

2D ultrasound systems

3D&4D ultrasound systems

Doppler imaging

Ultrasound Image Analysis Software by Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Orthopedic

Dental

Cardiology

Oncology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Nephrology & Urology

Radiology

Others

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



