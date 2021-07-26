Patient Temperature Management Devices Industry Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2027

The Global Patient Temperature Management Devices Industry size Report added by Reports and Data offers extensive knowledge and information about the Patient Temperature Management Devices Industry size with regards to market size, share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, demands, consumer behavior, Industry size drivers and restraints, overall competitive landscape, and current and emerging trends. The research study offers valuable insights into the business strategies, distribution channels, and value chain analysis. The report also offers positive projections of the market scenario in the coming years through in-depth assessment of the key Industry size features and the geographical spread of the industry. The report strives to present the reader with deep insights of the market that can assist them in making fruitful business decisions and strategic investment plans.

Key Companies Operating in the Patient Temperature Management Devices Industry size and profiled in the report are:

3M Healthcare

ZOLL Medical

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

R.Bard

Smiths Medical

Cincinnati Sub-Zero (CSZ)

The 37 Company

Mennen Medical

GerathermMedical

Healthcare 21

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Patient warming systems

Convective warming systems

Intravascular warming systems

Surface warming systems

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Perioperative care

Acute care

Newborn care

Others

By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Surgical centers

Emergency care units

Ambulatory sites

