Jet Injector Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027

The jet injector market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). The market growth is mainly attributed to the decrease in risks such as contamination and needle stick injuries during injections. The importance of jet injector is increasing across the globe as it is a pain-free injector and does not damage the skin. Whereas the needle type injectors may lead to infections such as Hepatitis C and Hepatitis B as well as skin damage if used in the wrong way. Old age people have low immune systems and cannot easily bear the pain caused by the needle-type injectors. This is one of the key driving factors due to the increasing aging population globally. The increase in demand for self-injection devices, technological advancement, growing expenditure for healthcare facilities by the government is some of the other factors that are expected to fuel the market growth in the forecast period.

Significant activities in the field of the jet injector market have been witnessed globally. For instance, in December 2019, LEO Pharma A/S and Portal Instruments announced their collaboration to develop Portal’s needle-free drug delivery system to use with LEO Pharma’s approved medicines. Moreover, in February 2021, Altimmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company commenced the enrollment in Phase 1 clinical trial of AdCOVID, a needle-free single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

By Product Type

By Application

By Technology

By End-User

Regions Covered-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Crossject SA, PharmaJet, European Pharma Group BV, Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

Global Jet Injector Market Report Segment

By Product

Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors

Fillable Needle-Free Injectors

By Application

Insulin Delivery

Respiratory Diseases

Vaccine Delivery

Others

By Technology

Jet Based

Spring Based

Laser Power Based

Vibration-Based

By End-User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospital & Clinical Centres

Others

Global Jet Injector Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Company Profiles

AKRADERMOJET

Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

European Pharma Group BV

CODAGENIX, Inc.

Crossject SA

INJEX Pharma GmbH

Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Enesi Pharma Ltd.

Medical International Technology, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PharmaJet, Inc.

Mylan NV

Spirit Health Group Ltd.

Zealand Pharma AS

LEO Pharma Inc.

Portal Instruments, Inc.

