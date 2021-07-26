Nanomechanical Testing Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

Nanomechanical testing market is expected to gain traction as the application of nanomechanical testing methods have become more and more important in materials research fields such as glasses, polymers, metals, ceramics, coatings, composites, and biomaterials. Nanomechanical testing helps improve the understanding of the basic of mechanical properties of thin-film systems and the importance of the nanoscale behavior on their performance. Currently used nanomechanical testing methods include thin-film testing methods, compression, tension, and bending tests. Nanomechanical testing studies helps in improving the understanding of the complex mechanical behavior of advanced materials.
Development of new technology such as nanoindentation testing also called instrumented indentation testing is the major factor that will anticipate the growth of the nanomechanical testing market. Factors such as growing use of the connected devices, developments in the MEMS-based devices and technologies and demand for the accurate reading product for nanomechanical testing are driving the nanomechanical testing industry. Additionally, rising demand for the testing numerous materials to understand the nanoscale properties and behavior of the material will also propel the growth of the nanomechanical testing market. Inadequate understanding regarding nanomechanical testing and its benefits and occurrence of strain-softening while testing the bulk solid will hinder the nanomechanical testing market size to a certain extent.
Regionally, North America dominates the nanomechanical testing industry due to the rapid industrialization coupled with the early adoption of these technologies in the region. Other factors that will anticipate the growth of the market in the region include the presence of renowned and thriving engineering institutes, increasing demand for the nanomechanical testing devices and increased investments in the research and development of nanomechanical testing.
Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show the highest growth in the near future. The growth in the region is due to the rising industrialization attracting more investments for technological advancements and increased R&D activities by the engineering firms. Bruker Corp., Micro Material Ltd., and KLA Corp. are prominent companies engaged in the nanomechanical testing market. Other active players in the nanomechanical testing market include Alemnis GmbH, Bangalore Integrated System Solutions (P) Ltd., FemtoTools, MTS Systems Corp., Nanoscience Instruments and Park Systems among others.
Current Market Trends Covered in the market report:
- Development in the nanomechanical testing methods such as nanoindentation.
- New improvements in the existing technology such as attaining the local testing conditions at high strain rates as well as low temperatures.
- The use of different spectroscopy techniques such as photon, phonon, electron, ion, or combinations, to understand deformation processes in advanced structural materials will propel the nanomechanical testing market.
Nanomechanical Testing Market – Segmentation
By Offerings
- Software
- Hardware
By End-Use
- Life Science
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Material Development
- Semiconductor Manufacturing
Nanomechanical Testing Market – Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
Rest of The World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Company Profiles
- Alemnis GmbH
- Bangalore Integrated System Solutions (P) Ltd.
- Bruker Corp.
- FemtoTools
- KLA Corp.
- Micro Material, Ltd.
- MTS Systems Corp.
- Nanoscience Instruments
- Park Systems
