Protein Crystallization Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The global protein crystallization Market system market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The key factor to drive the market growth is the increasing rate of advanced research activities and experiments wherein researchers are taking protein crystallization up to space. These advanced researches are on important health issues faced by people in various countries. For instance, according to the ISS National Laboratory center for the advancement of science in space, in August 2019, three ISS National laboratory investigations were recently launched on the SpaceX CRS-18 mission aiming to crystallize various medically important proteins. Where one investigation aid in the development of new drugs to treat obesity, cancer, rare genetic disorders. Another investigation could help new ways to control salmonella contamination and others. Further, the third investigation could help the companies to improve their breast cancer therapy and create a pipeline for new drugs.

Rising acquisitions, product approval, collaborations among the major players in the market also propel the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2019, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, and CHDI Foundation announced a five-year extension of their ongoing collaboration. Both the organization started working together in 2005 to discover and develop a drug treatment for Huntington’s disease. With this partnership, the company aims to help the foundation in accomplishing the goal to develop drugs that will decrease the progression of Huntington’s disease and providing quick clinical benefit to patients. Further, in January 2020, caliber Scientific announced that it has completed the acquisition of Nextel Biotechnologies range of structural biology products from Qiagen NV. Nextal is a range of crystallization products where with the help of this acquisition it will simplify and accelerate the protein crystallization process along with proprietary product offerings that will enable them to meet customer needs.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered-

By ProductType

By Technology

By End-User

Regions Covered-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Rigaku Corp., Hampton Research Corp., Bruker Corp., Jena Bioscience GmbH, General Electronic Co., and others

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Protein Crystallization Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Instruments

Consumables & Reagents

Software and Services

By Technology

X-Ray Crystallography

Electrophoresis

Spectroscopy

Chromatography

By End-User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Companies

Research Institutes

Global Protein Crystallization Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Anton Paar GmbH

Art Robbins Instruments, LLC.

Bruker Corp.

Charles River Laboratories, International, Inc.

Creative Biostructure

Crelux GmbH

Formulatrix, Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hampton Research Corp.

Jena Bioscience GmbH

Mitegen, LLC

Molecular Dimensions Ltd.

Novoprotein Scientific Inc.

Proteros Biostructures GmbH

Rigaku Corp.

SARomics Biostructures AB

Shamrock Structures, LLC

Shanghai Medicilon, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

