Tea and Tea Based Beverages Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2021-2027

The global tea and tea-based beverages market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Tea and tea-based beverages are aromatic beverages made by infusing tea leaves, also known as Camellia sinensis, a native herb of Eastern Asia. Tea and tea-based beverages have been gaining significant popularity for the past long years. Owing to its numerous health benefits, including a boost in endurance, reducing the risk of heart attacks, antioxidants property, improved metabolism, reduction in cholesterol, and many more; tea and tea-based beverages have pulled a significant number of consumers toward itself. In addition, increase in awareness associated to the health benefits of carbonated drinks, rising disposable income, changing consumer preferences, the introduction of healthy ingredients in tea, among others are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the tea and tea-based beverages market.

The introduction of new varieties & flavors in tea-based beverages and increase demand from the health-concerned young population is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the market. Obtaining sufficient nutrients in individuals’ diet have become important and demand for a healthy lifestyle is on the rise, which has resulted in increased sales of tea and tea-based beverages.

On the other hand, fluctuating agricultural prices due to weather instability, inelastic demands and more are obstructing the growth of the market.

Increase in the penetration of tea and tea-based beverages assisted by online retailing channels is one of the fundamental factors anticipated to drive substantial growth to the tea and tea-based beverages market across the globe during the forecast period. The tea and tea-based beverages market through e-retailing is predicted to witness massive increment during the forecast period. The expansion due to e-retailing is attributed to the increased usage of internet in different markets across the globe.

Global tea and tea-based beverages market is highly fragmented in nature with several market players operating and providing tea and tea-based beverages across the globe. Key tea and tea-based beverages solution providers include Starbucks Corp., Associated British Foods LLC, Unilever Group, Arbor Tea and Tea-Based Beverages, Ceylon Organics Limited, Tata Global Beverages, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Stash Tea and Tea-Based Beverages Company, among many more; these players are expected to dominate the market with a share of almost 25%.

Current Market Trends Covered in the market report:

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as a Fastest-Growing Tea and Tea-Based Beverages Market.

Green Tea, the most lucrative segment.

Enhanced Value Chain.

Merger and Acquisitions amid key market players; escalating the market growth.

Millennials, the target consumer group.

The Report Tea and Tea-based Beverages Market – Segmented by Type, Format, and Nature

Global Tea and Tea-based Beverages Market by Type

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Herbal Tea

Global Tea and Tea-based Beverages Market by Format

Ready-to-Drink

Loose Tea Powder

Tea Bags

Global Tea and Tea-based Beverages Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

The Report Tea and Tea-based Beverages Market – Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Company Profiles

Alkaloid AD Skopje

Amore Pacific Corp.

Arbor Tea (New World Tea, LLC)

Associated British Foods PLC

Barry’s Tea

Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd.

Brew Dr Kombucha

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC

ITO EN, LTD

Tata Consumer Products LTD

McLeod Russel India, Ltd

Nestlé S.A.

Numi Inc.

Organic India Pvt. Ltd.

The Republic of Tea, Inc.

Starbucks Corps.

The Stash Tea Co.

Unilever PLC

