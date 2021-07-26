Tea and Tea Based Beverages Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2021-2027

The global tea and tea-based beverages market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Tea and tea-based beverages are aromatic beverages made by infusing tea leaves, also known as Camellia sinensis, a native herb of Eastern Asia. Tea and tea-based beverages have been gaining significant popularity for the past long years. Owing to its numerous health benefits, including a boost in endurance, reducing the risk of heart attacks, antioxidants property, improved metabolism, reduction in cholesterol, and many more; tea and tea-based beverages have pulled a significant number of consumers toward itself. In addition, increase in awareness associated to the health benefits of carbonated drinks, rising disposable income, changing consumer preferences, the introduction of healthy ingredients in tea, among others are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the tea and tea-based beverages market.
The introduction of new varieties & flavors in tea-based beverages and increase demand from the health-concerned young population is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the market. Obtaining sufficient nutrients in individuals’ diet have become important and demand for a healthy lifestyle is on the rise, which has resulted in increased sales of tea and tea-based beverages.
On the other hand, fluctuating agricultural prices due to weather instability, inelastic demands and more are obstructing the growth of the market.
Increase in the penetration of tea and tea-based beverages assisted by online retailing channels is one of the fundamental factors anticipated to drive substantial growth to the tea and tea-based beverages market across the globe during the forecast period. The tea and tea-based beverages market through e-retailing is predicted to witness massive increment during the forecast period. The expansion due to e-retailing is attributed to the increased usage of internet in different markets across the globe.
Global tea and tea-based beverages market is highly fragmented in nature with several market players operating and providing tea and tea-based beverages across the globe. Key tea and tea-based beverages solution providers include Starbucks Corp., Associated British Foods LLC, Unilever Group, Arbor Tea and Tea-Based Beverages, Ceylon Organics Limited, Tata Global Beverages, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Stash Tea and Tea-Based Beverages Company, among many more; these players are expected to dominate the market with a share of almost 25%.
Current Market Trends Covered in the market report:
- Asia-Pacific to Emerge as a Fastest-Growing Tea and Tea-Based Beverages Market.
- Green Tea, the most lucrative segment.
- Enhanced Value Chain.
- Merger and Acquisitions amid key market players; escalating the market growth.
- Millennials, the target consumer group.
The Report Tea and Tea-based Beverages Market – Segmented by Type, Format, and Nature
Global Tea and Tea-based Beverages Market by Type
- Green Tea
- Black Tea
- Oolong Tea
- Herbal Tea
Global Tea and Tea-based Beverages Market by Format
- Ready-to-Drink
- Loose Tea Powder
- Tea Bags
Global Tea and Tea-based Beverages Market by Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
The Report Tea and Tea-based Beverages Market – Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
Rest of The World
Company Profiles
- Alkaloid AD Skopje
- Amore Pacific Corp.
- Arbor Tea (New World Tea, LLC)
- Associated British Foods PLC
- Barry’s Tea
- Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd.
- Brew Dr Kombucha
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc
- Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC
- ITO EN, LTD
- Tata Consumer Products LTD
- McLeod Russel India, Ltd
- Nestlé S.A.
- Numi Inc.
- Organic India Pvt. Ltd.
- The Republic of Tea, Inc.
- Starbucks Corps.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
- The Stash Tea Co.
- Unilever PLC
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @
