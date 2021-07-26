Drive By Wire Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Drive By Wire Market is projected to reach USD 31.9 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 24.0 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Drive-by-wire systems can be defined as the adoption of electromechanical systems to control and perform vehicle functions previously performed by mechanical connections. Drive-by-wire control systems are used to replace mechanical and energy-intensive systems in vehicles. Initially, only the electronic throttle system was used, but recently the steering and braking systems are also controlled electronically. A drive-by-wire system is one of the prerequisites for fully autonomous and semi-autonomous driving capabilities. The system also improves fuel economy and reduces the vehicle’s pollutant emissions.

Market Segmentation

By application

Throttle-by-wire

Shift-by-wire

Steer-by-wire

Park-by-wire

Brake-by-wire

By component

Electronic Control Unit

Engine Control Module

Actuator

Feedback Motor

Parking Pawl

Electronic Throttle Control Module

Electronic Transmission Control Unit

By sensor type

Throttle pedal sensor

Throttle position sensor

Pinion Angle Sensor

Hand wheel angle sensor

Gear shift position sensor

Park sensor

Brake Pedal Sensor

Key Players

Robert Bosch GmbH

Peugeot

Audi

Danaher Motion

Nissan

TORC Robotics Inc.

RLP Engineering

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Drive By Wire industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Drive By Wire Market Report

1. What was the Drive By Wire Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Drive By Wire Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Drive By Wire Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Drive By Wire market.

The market share of the global Drive By Wire market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Drive By Wire market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Drive By Wire market.

