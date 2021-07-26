Urology Devices Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027

The global urology devices market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.1% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The key factors to drive the market growth include the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases that may lead to end-stage kidney or renal disease (ESRD). According to a 2019 report by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 15% of adults in the US, or approximately 37 million people, are estimated to have chronic kidney disease. Furthermore, Furthermore, high blood pressure and diabetes are the leading causes of chronic kidney disease, according to the CDC. 1 in every 3 adults with diabetes and 1 in every 5 adults with high blood pressure may have chronic kidney disease.

Rising acquisitions, product development, collaborations among the major players in the market also propel the growth of the market. For instance, in November 2020, Baxter International Inc., a global developer in renal care, announced today that the Homechoice Claria automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) system with Sharesource connectivity platform has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Homechoice Claria, in collaboration with Sharesource, will boost home dialysis growth by bringing the benefits of a two-way connected automated peritoneal dialysis system combined with a simple, intuitive device to more patients in the US.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered-

By Products

By Application

By End-user

Regions Covered-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Abbott Laboratories Inc, Medtronic Plc, Baxter International Inc., Olympus Corp.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region and segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Urology Devices Market Report Segment

By Product

Instruments

Endoscopes

Laser & Lithotripsy Devices

Robotic Systems

Others (Urodynamic System)

Consumables and Accessories

Dialysis Consumable

Guidewires

Surgical Dissectors

Others (Biopsy Devices, Stents)

By Application

Urological Cancer

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia

Kidney Disease

Others

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Dialysis Centers

Research Institutions

Global Urology Devices Market Report Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Apricus Biosciences, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Coloplast A/S Group

Cook Medical Inc.

Devon Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Dornier Medtech

Fresenius Medical Care

General Electronic Co.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Karl Storz Se & Co. Kg

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corp.

Plethora Solutions Holdings PLC

Red Leaf Medical Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Laboratorios Salvat, S.A.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

