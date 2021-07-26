Driver Safety Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

Global Driver Safety Market in terms of value is estimated to reach USD 20.2 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Driver safety technology is a special integrated system developed to ensure maximum safety for the vehicle and its passengers. Driver safety technologies include a variety of devices and devices that provide computer communications, remote speed sensing, anti-theft, geofencing capabilities, damage mitigation, and vehicle-to-vehicle communications. These technologies provide drivers with a better operating experience and help prevent life-threatening accidents.

Market Segmentation

By Technology:

Driver Fatigue Monitoring System

Distraction Monitoring System

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars (Compact, Mid-sized, Premium, and Luxury)

Commercial & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Key Players

The key players of the global driver safety market are Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Magna International Inc. (Canada), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany).

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Driver Safety industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Driver Safety Market Report

1. What was the Driver Safety Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Driver Safety Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Driver Safety Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Driver Safety market.

The market share of the global Driver Safety market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Driver Safety market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Driver Safety market.

