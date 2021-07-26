Amphoteric Surfactants Market Share, Demand Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2027

The Amphoteric Surfactants Market to grow from USD 3.53 billion in 2018 to USD 4.95 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Amphoteric surfactants are surfactants that have an ionic charge and can change between anionic properties, isoelectric neutral phase and cationic properties depending on the pH value. Amphoteric surfactants have the characteristics of stability to electrolytes, acids, alkalis and hard water. Amphoteric surfactants find their best use in the personal care and cosmetic industries. The amphoteric surfactant industry is expected to increase owing to the increasing demand from the personal care industry, and the increasing demand for surfactants will drive the market. Amphoteric surfactants are also known as zwitterionic surfactants due to their unique ability to turn cations into anions upon ambient conditions such as increasing pH.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/amphoteric-surfactants-market/60473/

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Betaine

Amine Oxide

Amphoacetate

Amphopropionates

Sultaines

By Application

personal care

home care & Industrial & Institutional (I&I) cleaning

oil field chemicals

agrochemicals

Key Players

Major manufacturers of amphoteric surfactants include Clariant Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Lubrizol Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Stepan Company, and Lonza Spa.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Amphoteric Surfactants industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Amphoteric Surfactants Market Report

1. What was the Amphoteric Surfactants Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Amphoteric Surfactants Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Amphoteric Surfactants Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Amphoteric Surfactants market.

The market share of the global Amphoteric Surfactants market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Amphoteric Surfactants market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Amphoteric Surfactants market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404