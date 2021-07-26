Animal Feed Antioxidants Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2027

Animal Feed Antioxidants Market size is $357.9 Mn in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Animal feed antioxidants market size will be driven by growing demand for meat as a rich protein source and increasing awareness of animal health. Antioxidants are substances that prevent oxidation of animal feed and the consequences of consuming free radicals in animals and are used to prevent oxidation of fats and fat-containing products. Livestock producers use small amounts of these animal feed antioxidants to improve and maintain the overall health of their animals. It also prevents the occurrence of various diseases in livestock and helps to increase the overall weight of livestock. Antioxidants are primarily used in the animal feed industry to protect essential nutrients such as vitamins, fats and pigments from spoilage. The use of antioxidants in feed can protect the nutritional quality of feed and improve the shelf life of feed products.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Animal Feed Antioxidants Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/animal-feed-antioxidants-market/60478/

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Natural Antioxidant – Carotenoids, Tocopherols, Botanical extracts and Vitamins, Synthetic Antioxidant – Ethoxyquin, Butylated Hydroxyanisole, , Propyl Gallate and Others.

By Livestock: Swine, Poultry, Cattle, Aquaculture and Others.

By Form: Dry – Powders, Beadlets and Granules, Liquid.

Key Players

Major animal feed antioxidants market share contributors include BASF, DSM Nutritional, and DuPont. Other significant participants are AB Vista, Adisseo, Novozymes, Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd., and Kemin Industries.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Animal Feed Antioxidants industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Animal Feed Antioxidants Market Report

1. What was the Animal Feed Antioxidants Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Animal Feed Antioxidants Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Animal Feed Antioxidants Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Animal Feed Antioxidants market.

The market share of the global Animal Feed Antioxidants market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Animal Feed Antioxidants market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Animal Feed Antioxidants market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404