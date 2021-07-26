Dynamic Positioning Systems Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast -2027

The Dynamic Positioning Systems Market is estimated to be USD 6.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 to 2027.

A dynamic positioning system is a computer-driven system that automatically maintains the direction and position of a vessel with the help of its own thrusters and propellers. Allows the vessel to automatically balance itself. A vessel equipped with a dynamic positioning system can operate with reliability, positioning accuracy and safety. As a result, these systems are widely used in a variety of industries and General Electric Co. and has been successfully embraced across international maritime organizations such as Marine Technologies LLC. However, the deployment of these systems may be limited by subsea structures previously installed on the seabed. However, for certain deep-sea production and exploration scenarios, due to the length and depth of mooring lines required, a dynamic positioning operated vessel may be the only viable solution. A dynamic positioning system combines a position reference sensor, a motion sensor, a wind direction sensor, and a gyro to provide a computer system with information about the location, magnitude and direction of environmental forces to maintain the ship’s position and balance.

Market Segmentation

Based on equipment type

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

Based on application

Commercial

Military

Based on sub-system

Position reference and tracking system

Power systems, motors, and Drives

DP control systems

Key Players

Some of the key players in dynamic positioning systems market are Rolls-Royce PLC, Marine Technologies LLC, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L-3 Communications corp., General Electric Co.,NORR Systems Pvt. Ltd., Navis Engineering Oy, AB Volvo Penta, and Praxis Automation and Technology B.V.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Dynamic Positioning Systems industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Dynamic Positioning Systems Market Report

1. What was the Dynamic Positioning Systems Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Dynamic Positioning Systems Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Dynamic Positioning Systems Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Dynamic Positioning Systems market.

The market share of the global Dynamic Positioning Systems market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Dynamic Positioning Systems market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Dynamic Positioning Systems market.

