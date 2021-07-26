Aptamers Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The Global Aptamers Market is expected to reach $244.93 Million by 2027 from $107.56 Million in 2015, at a CAGR of 17%.

Aptamers are single-stranded DNA and RNA molecules that can selectively bind specific targets. Aptamers can be found in a variety of shapes due to their tendency to form helices and single-stranded loops. They are rapidly generated and applied to the inhibition and characterization of proteins, and can be engineered to have higher specificity and affinity. These molecules are inherently versatile, used to bind to targets including proteins, peptides, small molecules, toxins, carbohydrates, and even living cells. Aptamers are usually generated by a selection process from a large pool of random sequences, which in turn can be used for clinical and research purposes.

Market Segmentation

By Type

DNA-Based Aptamers

RNA-Based Aptamers

XNA-Based Aptamers

By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics Development

Research and Development

Other Applications

By Technology

SELEX

Other Technologies

Key Players

Major players in the global aptamers market are AM Biotechnologies, LLC (U.S.), Aptagen, LLC (U.S.), Aptamer Sciences, Inc. (South Korea), Aptamer Solutions (U.K.), Ltd., Aptus Biotech S.L. (Spain), Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc. (U.S.), NeoVentures Biotechnology, Inc. (Canada), SomaLogic, Inc. (U.S.), TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Vivonics, Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aptamers industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aptamers Market Report

1. What was the Aptamers Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aptamers Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aptamers Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Aptamers market.

The market share of the global Aptamers market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Aptamers market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Aptamers market.

