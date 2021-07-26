Global Medical Aesthetics Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The medical aesthetics market is projected to reach a CAGR of 10.6% between 2021 and 2027. Aesthetic medicine treats scars, sagging skin, wrinkles, spots, liver spots, excess fat, cellulite, unwanted hair, skin discoloration and spider veins. Traditionally, aesthetic medicine includes dermatology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, reconstructive surgery, and plastic surgery. Aesthetic medicine includes both surgical procedures (liposuction, face lift, breast implants, radiofrequency resection) and non-surgical procedures (high frequency skin tightening, non-surgical liposuction, chemical peel, high-intensity focused electromagnetic field, radiofrequency fat removal), and Practitioners can take advantage of a combination of the two.

The Medical Aesthetics Market key players in this market include:

Allergan

Galderma

LG Life Science

Merz Aesthetics

Ipsen

Syneron Medical

Cynosure

Mentor Worldwide

Medytox

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Fosun Pharma

Teoxane

Bloomage

By Type

Dermal Fillers

Botulinum Toxin

Breast Implants

Cosmetic Surgery Device

Others

By Application

Facial Injectable

Fat Reduction

Breast Implant

Others

