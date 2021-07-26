Learning Management System (LMS) Market Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Top Companies, Regional Outlook

Learning Management System (LMS) Market was valued at $4,396 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $15,391 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20% from 2021 to 2027.

The Learning Management System simplifies training and development program management, learning management, performance tracking and reporting, and feedback documentation. These solutions are increasingly being used by educational institutions and businesses to manage e-learning programs. Therefore, the growth of the e-learning industry is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the LMS market globally. In addition, the spread of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies among educational institutions is also supporting the growth of online educational tools, contributing to the growth of the LMS market. However, the shortage of skilled trainers and instructors and some organizations reluctant to incorporate new technologies into their learning environments are some of the key factors restraining market growth to some extent.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/learning-management-system-lms-market/60496/

Market Segmentation

Based on the delivery mode

Distance Learning

Instructure Led Training

Blended Learning

Based on the deployment mode

Cloud

On-premises

Key Players

The key players profiled in the report are Blackboard Inc., CrossKnowledge, JZero Solutions Ltd, Litmos Limited, Oracle Corporation, Paradiso Solutions, Saba Software, Inc., SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, LLC, and TalentLMS.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Learning Management System (LMS) industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Learning Management System (LMS) Market Report

1. What was the Learning Management System (LMS) Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Learning Management System (LMS) Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Learning Management System (LMS) Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Learning Management System (LMS) market.

The market share of the global Learning Management System (LMS) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Learning Management System (LMS) market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Learning Management System (LMS) market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404