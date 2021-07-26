Global Medical Bionic Implants Market Size, Share 2021, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The global medical bionic implants market size is expected to reach a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027. In medicine, bionics refers to artificial robotic body elements. Bionic Implanting is a technology that changes or improves the function of an organ by replacing it with robotic elements. Artificial organs and implants are prostheses or devices specifically designed to be implanted into the human body to mimic the function of the original organ. An important part of these implants is that they function exactly like a normal organ without obstruction.

The Medical Bionic Implants Market key players in this market include:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Roche

Zimmer Biomet

Asahi Kasei Medical

Baxter International

Abiomed

Berlin Heart

Thoratec

Gambro AB

Jarvik Hearth

By Type

Artificial Heart

Artificial Kidney

Artificial Liver

Artificial Pancreas

Artificial Lungs

Others

By Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

