DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) Market 2021| By Key Players, Application, Type, Share, and Forecast to 2027

A DDI (DNS, DHCP and IP address management) solution delivers the initiative with the necessary tools to easily and quickly manage the numerous tasks related with internet protocol address management, as well as DHCP and DNS services management across the internet network. Thus, DNS, DHCP and IP address management solution is a necessary tool for the different enterprise management.

DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions market size is projected to reach US$ 762.9 million by 2027, from US$ 686 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10% during 2021-2027.

The following players are covered in this report:

BlueCat

Alcatel-Lucent

EfficientIP

FusionLayer

ApplianSys Limited

Incognito Software Systems

INVETICO

Microsoft Corporation

SolarWinds

Men & Mice

DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions Breakdown Data by Type

Managed Service

Integrated Service

Overlay DDI Service

DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions Breakdown Data by Application

SMBs

Large Enterprises

Cloud computing is a vital trend that is expected to impact the industry, owing to the increasing investments by the vendors. They are expected to increase the use of virtualized services, which will in turn impact the demand for DDI. Security plays an important role in this trend and is likely to drive the Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) deployment over the next decade.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global DNS, DHCP, And IPAM (DDI) industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) Market Report

1. What was the DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) market.

The market share of the global DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) market.

