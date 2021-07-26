Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall Market By Size, Supplier, Demand Analysis, Type, Statistics, Regions and Forecast – 2027

DNS Firewall market size is expected to grow significantly from 2021 to 2027 as data security issues within enterprises increase. In recent years, almost all large enterprises and SEMs are connected to the Internet and are installing firewall systems to protect their networks from malware and unknown sites. However, these firewall systems are no longer useful because attackers are aware of the security breaches of these systems. DNS protects internal data from attackers and supports firewall operations in sequence to allow users to access data on the Internet.

The key players covered in this study

Nominum

Cloudflare

SWITCH

eSentire

EfficientIP

EonScope

F5 Networks

ThreatSTOP

Constellix

Verigio Communications

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

Virtual Appliance

Market segment by Application, split into

DNS Providers

Domain Name Registrars

Service Providers

Website Hosts

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Domain Name System (DNS) Firewall industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

